Reports: Nuggets extend Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s contract

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who joined the Denver Nuggets in a trade last week, landed a contract extension from his new team, the Denver Post and ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The extension is for two years and $30 million, with the second year a player option, per the reports. The 29-year-old guard is due to make $14 million in the upcoming season, the last year on his existing contract.

The Nuggets acquired Caldwell-Pope and guard Ish Smith in a July 6 swap that sent guard Monte Morris and swingman Will Barton to the Washington Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope spent just one season in Washington, averaging 13.2 points (his highest figure in four years), 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 77 games, all starts.

Selected by the Pistons with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Caldwell-Pope spent four seasons in Detroit before playing four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was part of the Lakers’ championship team in 2019-20, averaging 10.7 points during the team’s playoff run.

In 683 career NBA games (541 starts), Caldwell-Pope has averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

