Chad Brown eyes fourth trainer title in five years

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 154th Saratoga Meet gets underway Thursday, and Mechanicville’s Chad Brown will look to retain his trainer crown.



Brown took the trainer title last year, his third in the last four. He’s also coming off of his record-extending seventh straight win in the Belmont Meet, and a win in the Preakness Stakes with Early Voting. Brown hopes he can continue his winning ways. “It’s always nice to go into any meet with good momentum, coming off a good meet,” said Brown. “On the flipside it’s hard to maintain it. Going into the most challenging, the most competitive meet in the whole country is always a tall, tall task. The water gets deeper at Saratoga every year and thankfully we have a deep roster of talented horses and a talented team to work with them.”

Brown is always thrilled to return to his home track. “It’s the highlight of our year every year to be back in Saratoga,” said Brown “Obviously my home region here and so many friends and family come see us. It’s really my only opportunity to see some of them, is during the meet.”

First post Thursday is set for 1:05 PM. The first stakes race will be the Wilton Stakes at 4:29 PM. Brown’s Gina Romantica is currently sitting at 8-1 odds.

