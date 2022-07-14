ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Chad Brown eyes fourth trainer title in five years

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsX0p_0gf2m1GB00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 154th Saratoga Meet gets underway Thursday, and Mechanicville’s Chad Brown will look to retain his trainer crown.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3oTO_0gf2m1GB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnHm1_0gf2m1GB00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)

Brown took the trainer title last year, his third in the last four. He’s also coming off of his record-extending seventh straight win in the Belmont Meet, and a win in the Preakness Stakes with Early Voting. Brown hopes he can continue his winning ways. “It’s always nice to go into any meet with good momentum, coming off a good meet,” said Brown. “On the flipside it’s hard to maintain it. Going into the most challenging, the most competitive meet in the whole country is always a tall, tall task. The water gets deeper at Saratoga every year and thankfully we have a deep roster of talented horses and a talented team to work with them.”

Brown is always thrilled to return to his home track. “It’s the highlight of our year every year to be back in Saratoga,” said Brown “Obviously my home region here and so many friends and family come see us. It’s really my only opportunity to see some of them, is during the meet.”

ValleyCats squeak past Boulders, 6-5

First post Thursday is set for 1:05 PM. The first stakes race will be the Wilton Stakes at 4:29 PM. Brown’s Gina Romantica is currently sitting at 8-1 odds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Pirates select Troy’s Mike Kennedy in fourth round

Three weeks ago, a family friend of Troy graduate Mike Kennedy brought a bunch of hats he no longer wore to their family bar, Kennedy's Tavern. By the time Mike arrived, there was only one hat left: a Pittsburgh Pirate fitted hat. It just so happened to be in his size. As he got ready for the MLB draft, little did he know that would be a sign of things to come.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cyclists complete 400-mile tour in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of cyclists crossed the finish line at the Corning Preserve boat launch Sunday morning, completing the final leg of their 400-mile, 8-day tour across New York from Buffalo to Albany. The 24-year-old tradition has become a popular event with 750 cyclists participating this year,...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Mechanicville, NY
Mechanicville, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany announces renovations for SEFCU Arena, Gym

The University at Albany is proud to announce transformational renovations of both SEFCU Arena and the Physical Education Building that will improve the fan experience and provide state-of-the-art facilities for the University’s athletic programs and Capital Region community events.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, July 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Internationally-known speaker and author David Cottrell once said, “If each Monday morning, you make a choice to move into the new work week with renewed commitment and passion, you can change all areas of your life.” All areas, of course, except for the weather. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said an approaching system will bring rounds of much-needed rain along with a late-day strong storm chance.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Great Escape hosting ‘scare fairs’ to hire for fall

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although the summer season is still in mid-swing, Six Flags Great Escape is thinking ahead as it hosts thousands of visitors to Lake George. As of this week, the park is hiring for once the summer ends, the leaves start to change, and Fright Fest comes to town.
QUEENSBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondacks#The Preakness Stakes#The Wilton Stakes
NEWS10 ABC

07/19/2022: A heat wave begins today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Tuesday! It was feast or famine rainfall again yesterday with the “winners” to the north and south of the Capital Region. Areas south of Albany were also rocked by another bout of severe weather. A waterspout (a funnel cloud that touches down on water) was spotted on the Hudson River near Port Ewen, southeast of Kingston, last evening. That’s not too far from last Wednesday’s brief tornado.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County Fair opens for its 2022 season

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s that time of the year! The Saratoga County Fair is returning in full for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs from July 19 to July 24th. Gates open at 10 a.m. through midnight, aside from Sunday, the fair will close at 8 […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, July 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday always passes, and there will always be a Tuesday with a beautiful blue sky with few clouds. Today is a prime example, of course. The heat is back on today as well!. Today’s five things to know include a deadly stabbing in Schenectady, a...
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Big Top Circus comes to Glens Falls area this week

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something big is rising in City Park this week. The big top is back this week. The Zerbini Family Big Top Circus is coming back to Glens Falls in style this Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20. The tent goes up at City Park, by the city bandstand and Crandall Public Library.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local librarian drawn into national children’s book

Nationally-acclaimed children's book illustrator Jody Wheeler's lifetime love of literature can be traced back to her girlhood in Ballston Spa. So it wasn't surprising that when it came to choosing a "model" librarian for Corduroy's Neighborhood, Wheeler chose the village's longtime Chief Librarian Andrea Simmons.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy