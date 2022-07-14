ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongahela, PA

Huge reunion celebration planned

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Price’s All-Class Reunions for Donora, Monongahela, Mon Valley Catholic and Ringgold...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Library director to welcome home rock star brother

Have you heard the one about the librarian and the rock star? The Commonheart will Saturday at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium as part of Monongahela’s summer concert series. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Visitors mingle with historic figures at Renzie Ramble

Renziehausen Park in McKeesport served as an open-air theater over the weekend. Those attending the show got to “meet” individuals who either hail from the Tube City and are considered local legends, or visited McKeesport and left a memorable story behind. To read the rest of the story,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Darryl Lynn Koster – Charleroi

Darryl Lynn Koster, 64, of Charleroi, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Born on Aug. 26, 1957, he was the son of the late William and Betty Koster. He was a member of Charleroi Baptist Church. Darryl is survived by his brothers, Terry Koster, of Donora, John Wayne Koster of Las Vegas and Gary (Dawn) Koster, of Carroll Township; sister, Patricia (Mark) Trilli of Donora; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Sondra Gayle Bright, Betty “Cricket” Wergin and Carol J. Monack; and brothers, Willian Koster II, Henry “T.T.” Koster, and Robert “Bo” Koster. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by interment at Mon Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

North Charleroi votes to switch EMS provider

North Charleroi is the latest Mon Valley community to utilize Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services for medical coverage. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvi#Mon Valley Independent
beavercountyradio.com

Center Twp. Supervisors Meeting: Beaver Valley Mall Beaver Boulevard Paving Has Begun and Sheetz in Talks with PENNDOT

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township engineer Ned Mitrovich reported to the supervisors at Monday night’s meeting that paving on Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard has begun. Sheetz officials are in talks with PennDOT concerning their wish to locate off of I-376 and Route 18 about a half mile from the new GetGo, according to Mitrovich.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Angelo’s II honored for holiday decorations

Big ideas get big rewards. Angelo’s II in Monongahela won a Townie Award last month from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, the statewide broker of the National Main Street Center. The organization provides partnerships and models for strengthening communities across the commonwealth. To read the rest of the story, please...
MONONGAHELA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donora, PA
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
Monongahela, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

White Oak council hears sewage water complaint

White Oak Council heard Monday night from a Circle Drive resident who is worried that sewage water is flowing onto the road from an unoccupied home across the street from his house. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
WHITE OAK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Venue at Live! Casino Pittsburgh opens

GREENSBURG — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, celebrated the opening of its new event and entertainment venue on Thursday. The Venue Live! is a 7,000-square-foot space that includes a ballroom, private entrance, performance stage and bar. It has the capacity to host 350 seated guests or 650 guests for cocktail-style events.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler County worker accused of buying $31K in gift cards on company tab

A former employee of an Allegheny County landscaping contractor is accused of using his employer’s credit cards to buy $31,351 in gift cards for himself between 2017-2019, according to state police. Joshua S. Carson, 36, of Butler Township in Butler County, was arraigned before Westmoreland County District Judge Jason...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Avalon Mayor Thomas Lloyd Jr. dies at 64

Thomas Lloyd Jr., the mayor of Avalon Borough, died at the age of 64. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has learned Lloyd died on Saturday. A cause of death has not been released. Lloyd served as mayor of Avalon since 2017 and served on the borough council for eight years.
AVALON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi Area preparing for start of school

There are several weeks of summer left for Charleroi Area students, but school board directors and administrators are ready to get back to school. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man in Pennsylvania shot in both legs

A man in Pittsburgh was taken to the hospital after he was shot in both of his legs. The man, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital after he was shot twice in each of his legs in Brighton Heights, according to KDKA. Police tell the news...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Details List Of Road Work For The Week

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include rock lining on Oneida Valley Road (Route 38) in Summit Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 68 in Jackson Township along with Route 8 in Butler Township, Clearfield Road in Winfield Township,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
UNIONTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy