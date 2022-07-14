Huge reunion celebration planned

Darryl Lynn Koster, 64, of Charleroi, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Born on Aug. 26, 1957, he was the son of the late William and Betty Koster. He was a member of Charleroi Baptist Church. Darryl is survived by his brothers, Terry Koster, of Donora, John Wayne Koster of Las Vegas and Gary (Dawn) Koster, of Carroll Township; sister, Patricia (Mark) Trilli of Donora; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Sondra Gayle Bright, Betty “Cricket” Wergin and Carol J. Monack; and brothers, Willian Koster II, Henry “T.T.” Koster, and Robert “Bo” Koster. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by interment at Mon Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.

