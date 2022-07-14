Huge reunion celebration planned

Have you heard the one about the librarian and the rock star? The Commonheart will Saturday at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium as part of Monongahela’s summer concert series. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Renziehausen Park in McKeesport served as an open-air theater over the weekend. Those attending the show got to "meet" individuals who either hail from the Tube City and are considered local legends, or visited McKeesport and left a memorable story behind.
Darryl Lynn Koster, 64, of Charleroi, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Born on Aug. 26, 1957, he was the son of the late William and Betty Koster. He was a member of Charleroi Baptist Church. Darryl is survived by his brothers, Terry Koster, of Donora, John Wayne Koster of Las Vegas and Gary (Dawn) Koster, of Carroll Township; sister, Patricia (Mark) Trilli of Donora; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Sondra Gayle Bright, Betty “Cricket” Wergin and Carol J. Monack; and brothers, Willian Koster II, Henry “T.T.” Koster, and Robert “Bo” Koster. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by interment at Mon Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
North Charleroi is the latest Mon Valley community to utilize Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services for medical coverage.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township engineer Ned Mitrovich reported to the supervisors at Monday night’s meeting that paving on Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard has begun. Sheetz officials are in talks with PennDOT concerning their wish to locate off of I-376 and Route 18 about a half mile from the new GetGo, according to Mitrovich.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers: be prepared for low water pressure. The MAWC is performing a system upgrade in Murrysville, Jeannette, and Penn Township. Work is expected to last 24 hours. Water buffaloes will be set up throughout the area. There will be water buffaloes at...
Big ideas get big rewards. Angelo's II in Monongahela won a Townie Award last month from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, the statewide broker of the National Main Street Center. The organization provides partnerships and models for strengthening communities across the commonwealth.
White Oak Council heard Monday night from a Circle Drive resident who is worried that sewage water is flowing onto the road from an unoccupied home across the street from his house.
SHALER, Pa. — Traffic on a busy section of Vilsack Road in Shaler is coming to a halt for the next four months to make way for $1.4 million-worth of imperative construction improvements. “This bridge is actually under a weight restriction right now due to its condition, so we’re...
GREENSBURG — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, celebrated the opening of its new event and entertainment venue on Thursday. The Venue Live! is a 7,000-square-foot space that includes a ballroom, private entrance, performance stage and bar. It has the capacity to host 350 seated guests or 650 guests for cocktail-style events.
A former employee of an Allegheny County landscaping contractor is accused of using his employer’s credit cards to buy $31,351 in gift cards for himself between 2017-2019, according to state police. Joshua S. Carson, 36, of Butler Township in Butler County, was arraigned before Westmoreland County District Judge Jason...
JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Six of the nine men trapped in a flooded mine in southwestern Pennsylvania two decades ago gathered at a raceway over the weekend to kick off 20th anniversary celebrations of the dramatic rescue that ended their 77-hour ordeal. The six took in the races Saturday...
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A Washington County man was found guilty of several charges related to a crash that injured the Smithton Police Chief and another man. The crash happened in February 2021 on the Speers Bridge in Belle Vernon. Police said Brian Keegan, 20, of California, caused the...
Thomas Lloyd Jr., the mayor of Avalon Borough, died at the age of 64. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has learned Lloyd died on Saturday. A cause of death has not been released. Lloyd served as mayor of Avalon since 2017 and served on the borough council for eight years.
There are several weeks of summer left for Charleroi Area students, but school board directors and administrators are ready to get back to school.
A man in Pittsburgh was taken to the hospital after he was shot in both of his legs. The man, who has not been identified was taken to the hospital after he was shot twice in each of his legs in Brighton Heights, according to KDKA. Police tell the news...
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include rock lining on Oneida Valley Road (Route 38) in Summit Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 68 in Jackson Township along with Route 8 in Butler Township, Clearfield Road in Winfield Township,...
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
