Monessen, PA

AMD bounces back from first loss

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a tale of two halves as AMD Industries was able to get back...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Edward Jones remains tied with win

Edward Jones jumped out to a big lead and never gave it up as they retained second place with a 42-27 victory over a depleted Monessen Florist. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Darryl Lynn Koster – Charleroi

Darryl Lynn Koster, 64, of Charleroi, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Born on Aug. 26, 1957, he was the son of the late William and Betty Koster. He was a member of Charleroi Baptist Church. Darryl is survived by his brothers, Terry Koster, of Donora, John Wayne Koster of Las Vegas and Gary (Dawn) Koster, of Carroll Township; sister, Patricia (Mark) Trilli of Donora; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Sondra Gayle Bright, Betty “Cricket” Wergin and Carol J. Monack; and brothers, Willian Koster II, Henry “T.T.” Koster, and Robert “Bo” Koster. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by interment at Mon Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi Area preparing for start of school

There are several weeks of summer left for Charleroi Area students, but school board directors and administrators are ready to get back to school. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

North Charleroi votes to switch EMS provider

North Charleroi is the latest Mon Valley community to utilize Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services for medical coverage. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Library director to welcome home rock star brother

Have you heard the one about the librarian and the rock star? The Commonheart will Saturday at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium as part of Monongahela’s summer concert series. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Passing the gavel

Monessen Lions Club recently held its installation of officers and initiation of new members. New President Tim Billick accepts the gavel from outgoing President Cleon Kordistos.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Antoinette Homa – Bunola

Antoinette Homa, 90, of Bunola, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born April 9, 1932, in Bunola, the daughter of Casmiro and Asunta Tipi Piergiovanni. Antoinette was employed at Paydays in Elizabeth and Bartolotta’s Grocery Store in Monongahela. In the 1970s, she owned and operated Bunola Grocery Store. After its closing, she worked as an assistant at the Bunola Post Office. She was a lifetime member of the Bunola Civic Assocation. Antoinette enjoyed playing bingo and loved all her bingo friends. She was a loving mother to her three children, Susan (Harry) Mathers, John (Marcia) Homa and Henry (Jill) Homa; loving grandmother to Amie Homa, Jessa (Ryan) Bujnowski, Sam (Samantha) Homa, Holly and Heather Homa and David Mathers; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Ripp, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Homa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 West Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, with the Rev. Jeff Lytle officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth. Memorial contributions may be made to Bunola Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 172, Bunola, PA 15020. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
BUNOLA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Dunlevy honors deceased veterans with banner project

Dunlevy hung memorial banners for fallen veterans over the Fourth of July weekend in a project led by a local man to honor soldiers and celebrate completion of the new section of Walnut Street. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at...
DUNLEVY, PA

