East Texas candle company provides job training for special education students. “Working with the school district with the special ed kids, and also having an adult special ed kid still in high school, we realized there was a huge need for local businesses to maybe have some type of job training availability,” Cahalane said. “We were super excited, we were like, ‘We can do this! We can do it ourselves!’”

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO