ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Temporary 911 fix for Poland approved

By foxnews.com
dailyadvent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN — The council of governments that supervises the 911 call system for...

www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyadvent.com

All (40,000) eyes on Luke at record-setting Y-Live concert

Staff photos / Andy Gray ....Luke Bryan performs for more than 20,000 people Saturday at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown for the Y Live 2022 concert. YOUNGSTOWN — A light rain fell on the crowd Saturday evening at Y-Live, but the sun came out before the first act hit the stage. Luke Bryan...
dailyadvent.com

Jack Loew’s boxing event ends with a bang

YOUNGSTOWN – Local trainer Jack Loew of South Side Boxing Club, has always been one to think creatively when it comes to boxing shows that he has either staged or promoted. In his first ever show at Penguin City Brewing Company, which is in Downtown Youngstown, a lively crowd witnessed Saturday night’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy