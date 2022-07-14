ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not about safety, but control and ideology

Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams arrested during abortion rights protest

U.S. Capitol Police arrested U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents much of Charlotte, during a Tuesday protest for abortion rights in Washington, D.C.  Driving the news: Adams was one of at least 17 House Democrats arrested at the demonstration over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Axios’ Andrew Solender and Oriana Gonzalez […] The post Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams arrested during abortion rights protest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
