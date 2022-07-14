Not about safety, but control and ideology

U.S. Capitol Police arrested U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents much of Charlotte, during a Tuesday protest for abortion rights in Washington, D.C. Driving the news: Adams was one of at least 17 House Democrats arrested at the demonstration over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Axios’ Andrew Solender and Oriana Gonzalez […] The post Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams arrested during abortion rights protest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

