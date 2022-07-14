Not about safety, but control and ideology

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A federal prosecutor told jurors on Tuesday at Steve Bannon's criminal trial that the prominent former presidential adviser to Donald Trump decided he was "above the law" in defying a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday placed Russia on lists of countries engaged in a "policy or pattern" of human trafficking and forced labor or whose security forces or government-backed armed groups recruit or use child soldiers.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced on June 30, filed a “tort claim...
U.S. Capitol Police arrested U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents much of Charlotte, during a Tuesday protest for abortion rights in Washington, D.C. Driving the news: Adams was one of at least 17 House Democrats arrested at the demonstration over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Axios’ Andrew Solender and Oriana Gonzalez […]
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of C-17 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates for an estimated cost of $980.4 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
