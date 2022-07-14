Packy Naughton’s Houdini act saves Cardinals win

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.

