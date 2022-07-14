Tim Pennings: Life lessons from pickleball

In case you haven’t noticed, pickleball has overtaken the world. Invented in the early 1970s, it sat dormant for decades with little apparent growth, but in recent years has exploded with (by my count) about three dozen courts in the Holland-Zeeland area and likely more to come.

Pickleball had a natural barrier to overcome — a chicken and egg problem of sorts. No opportunity for people to play unless there were courts and equipment, and no reason to manufacture equipment and build courts unless there were people to play. It was like a boulder sitting in a depression at the top of a hill. It needed a push — what chemists call “activation energy” — to get it rolling.

Apparently, a critical mass of tenacious folk in the state of Washington provided the activation energy, and now, like Starbucks and Apple and our nation’s COVID-19 that all began there, the sport has spread across the U.S.

One reason for its success is that it is cost-effective. The area needed for a pickleball court is one-quarter that of a tennis court, and because most pickleball is team play (two against two), pickleball offers eight times the bang for the buck in real estate. Also, since its devotees include middle aged and retired folk who serve on town councils, it has a voice at the table.

Pickleball is not just for worn out tennis and racquetball players, put to pasture in their later years. As a former enthusiastic of both of those sports, I initially viewed pickleball with a bit of disdain. No more. Granted, not as much running as tennis or pounding as racquetball. A different skill set is needed. Fast reflexes are essential and spin can be helpful — similar to table tennis. Unlike tennis, serving is not important; instead volleying and coordinated team play are key.

I became a convert two years ago — a new religion of sorts. All religions have informal rules not stated in the catechismal creeds, such as when it’s appropriate to clap or shout “AMEN!” I’ve discovered and list below some unstated rules of pickleball — which also provide good advice for living:

As with all recreation, it’s more fun to play if you should be working. We were put on earth to be productive, whether it be employment or community volunteering or raising families. But, as evidenced by human history, including the ancient Olympic games and Native American lacrosse, we all need a break.

Any player who conscientiously learns from her mistakes will steadily improve. After each lost point ask, “What should I have done differently?”

Watch for opportunities to compliment. Complimenting your partner causes them to play better; criticizing often leads to self-consciousness and worse play.

What initially seems to be your partner’s mistake is, with more reflection, often realized to be your own.

The mark of an experienced player is not only the person who makes a good shot, but also the person who hides his surprise when he successfully executes one.

Be deliberate, but not timid. Hit with conviction. Boom!

Don’t hit balls that are going out of bounds — somethings in life take care of themselves.

Move your feet — you can’t hit a good shot from a poor position. An Olympic table tennis player once told me the order of importance: i) feet, ii) head, iii) hands.

Everyone — even good players — has an Achilles Heel. In pickleball, it’s the heel. Aim for it.

Run for everything unless your partner is under 20.

Playing half-heartedly is worse for developing skills than not playing at all.

Line Calls: Always give your opponents the benefit of the doubt, and give them the benefit of the doubt that they are giving you the benefit of the doubt.

Profanity: Mark Twain said “In desperate times profanity provides comfort denied even by prayer.” My favorite is “BLAST!” It has lots of spitting consonants and can be used in all occasions without undue embarrassment.

Patience is a virtue. This actually IS written in the official literature. The description of an competent (3.5) player includes having developed the patience to wait for a good shot.

Better for both partners to swing than for neither. Take ownership and responsibility.

When returning an errant ball over a fence, it always takes two attempts. We often misjudge.

A good rally is fun for everyone — win-win situations occur in life.

Trash talk: I seldom hear it, so have to limit it myself. Oh well, no sport is perfect.

— Community Columnist Tim Pennings is a resident of Holland and can be contacted at timothy.pennings@gmail.com. Previous columns can be found at timothypennings.blogspot.com.