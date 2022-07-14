ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Letters to the Editor: Otsego commissioners 'deplorable' on the facts of Jan. 6

By The Petoskey News-Review
 5 days ago
Get out and vote in the August primary

For many of us, Michigan’s primary election on Aug. 2 will be our only chance to choose a “viable candidate.” One who actually has a chance to win in November. Many districts in our state are overwhelmingly one-sided. Urban areas tend to be Democrats, and rural areas Republicans. Past election history is the best way to tell and available online from the Secretary Of State.

If you live in one of these “uncontested districts,” then the winner will almost certainly be whoever wins the dominant party’s primary. The November election is a mere formality. And often the winner is the most extreme candidate (liberal/conservative) on that party’s ballot. They tend to attract the most motivated voters, the ones who vote in primaries.

But Michigan has an open primary. There are separate sections for Democrats and Republicans on every ballot. A voter may select candidates from either party (just not both). Then in November, the voter can still vote for whoever they wish, regardless of the party chosen in the primary.

This allows a Democrat who lives in a heavily Republican district to “cross-over” and pick more moderate Republican candidates that better fit their needs. And vise-versa for Republican voters in a Democrat’s district. If enough people cross-over, they can influence the outcome. Then in November, when their party’s candidate inevitably loses, they will at least get the ”next-best person.”

Otsego County is heavily dominated by Republicans. A sample ballot is available online at Michigan SOS. Some races, like for county commissioner and road commissioner, have no Democrats even running for the office.

Other races like governor, U.S. senator, U.S. Congress, and state representative feature only one Democrat. No choices. They will automatically advance to the November election.

The only real choices are on the Republican ballot. There are five candidates for governor, four in the race for state representative, and five for county commissioner. The ballot also contains two millage proposals.

If you are a Democrat, Independent or moderate Republican, the Aug. 2 primary will be your only chance to have a say in who wins come November.

Randall Rousselo

Roscommon

Otsego commissioners 'deplorable' on the facts of Jan. 6

Regarding the Otsego County Commissioners Defending Freedom resolution voted on and adopted:

There are many statements in the resolution that are just not true.

It was not a peaceful rally. It was not a small group that entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. There were thousands who entered and it was not peaceful. The police were overcome by those who entered. Many, many of those who entered had weapons. Officers were assaulted. Government offices were ransacked. The Capitol building was defaced.

This was not a peaceful rally. Our county commissioners putting this forward as a peaceful rally is shocking and not true. I would call it “deplorable.” The resolution should be corrected.

The resolution does not exemplify what our community is. We are thoughtful, caring individuals who deal in truths.

The resolution does not deal in truths.

Vicky Rigney

Gaylord

