One Man's Opinion: It takes courage for the GOP to do the right thing

By the time you are reading this opinion, July 4 will have come and gone. It is all well and good that we are all should be proud to be Americans. We celebrate our democratic processes and the history which our forefathers brought forth to this nation. And out of nowhere anarchy happens and for the first time in my life our democratic ideology is challenged.

Why? It is not hard to point fingers. The committee in charge of holding hearings on the Jan. 6, 2022, attack on the capitol needs to be thanked and praised for all they have done to get at the truth surrounding this embarrassing event. It is even more baffling that Donald Trump and “All the President’s Men” continued to push the “Big Lies.” How could any man be so angry, arrogant, and disillusioned to not know when you lost by nine million votes — YOU LOST!

I would like to know how much money it cost all the states, and courts to do the recounts on all the challenges on the veracity of the total vote. I am sure the money was very, very substantial. There was a 9 million vote differential in the final tally. It wasn’t a mistake. How could anyone even begin to believe the election was stolen. Those individuals, though, are out there — and I continue to shake my head.

If a leader continues to spew venom and tell untruths -you should probably try to find a more viable candidate. We are at crossroads. We all want a get a leader who exemplifies ideals of being democratic. I personally don’t care if they are Republicans, Democrats, or Independents. We need leadership from all levels of township, city, county, state, and national delegates.

On an analysis of what it takes to be a good leader, I found characteristic that make good leaders. There are three things at the top of being a great leader. They are:

Character Capability Courage

Lincoln, Washington, Franklin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Truman, Jefferson, Kennedy and Reagan were ranked greatest presidential leaders by historians. In all these great men you can find both parties represented. You also can tell by their presidencies they led by being great leaders.

I feel a Republican, yes, I said a Republican, recently made a very courageous point for which gains him courageous points from me. Could you imagine the pressure our former president put on Mike Pence? “HANG MIKE PENCE” was the chilling call of the mob — as we all know. Mike Pence is the definition of a profile in courage. He is our shining example of truly an American patriot. Thank God he was there at the right time and just did his job. It took real courage — whether it was divine guidance or pure luck. It had nothing to do with being a Republican or Democrat. It had to do with being an American.

We will probably no longer will see Mike Pence in politics, but he was the right man at the right time doing the right thing. There was at least one Republican who stood up for what is right and knew what to do at a crucial time in our history. This Democrat is very proud of Republican Mike Pence for doing what a courageous American needed to do. We should all be proud of him. As usual, this is one man’s opinion.

— Jerry Donnelly is a Petoskey native who was an educator downstate. His column, One Man's Opinion, appears monthly. Donnelly can be contacted via email at jerry.wheepapa.donnelly@gmail.com.