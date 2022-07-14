ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan Main Street: Big changes in just 6 years

By Joanne Cromley
 5 days ago
Cheboygan, much like the mythical Phoenix, has risen out of the ashes of decline, rising since 2016 when city council voted to apply for Michigan Main Street. Cheboygan is growing into a robust economic city center and along with this change is a strong “sense of community.”

So, what is a “sense of community”? For me it is a sense of belonging, to be part of a larger group, working together for the betterment of all people living in the community. This is certainly evident having been part of the original group working to establish MMS and seeing where we are six years later. But — I wanted to explore this idea with others in our community, so I asked what a “sense of community” means to them.

Emily Clare, program director for the Cheboygan Public Library, was one of the early advocates for MMS, and here is her view: “Author and educator Margaret Wheatly has it right: ‘There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.’ And that is what the Cheboygan community is accomplishing — amazing change that exemplifies how the community has come together because people care and are willing to work as a team!"

Psychologist Seymour Sarason coined the term, “sense of community.” He believed there were four factors:

  1. Membership: personal relatedness, investment of the self, emotional safety, and acceptance.
  2. Influence: individuals matter and make a difference.
  3. Integration and fulfillment of needs: members feel their needs will be met, status of membership, and shared values.
  4. Shared emotional connection: the commitment and belief that the community has a shared history, place, events, similar experiences, and investment of time, money and intimacy.

Each of these four tenets are described in the following views: Ann Fleming, director of community outreach/communications for the Little Traverse Conservancy said, “It has been exciting to participate in Cheboygan’s revitalization, particularly with the community’s interest in capitalizing on its wonderful natural resources as well as existing and potential trails. The partnership that created the Duncan Bay Nature Preserve and trail has resulted in the public access to Lake Huron via a beautiful trail, and we hope this is just the beginning of more such projects that can help meet the community’s desire for more outdoor recreation opportunities. Cheboygan is a true northern Michigan Trail Town and so many good things are coming together to enhance this community.”

Owen Goslin, executive director of the Cheboygan Opera House/Arts council writes, “Like many young people at the time, I left town in 1993 partly because the economic outlook, after the closing of the Proctor & Gamble plant, was bleak. We had been a factory town, and then suddenly the factory was gone. It was hard to imagine a future for Cheboygan that might look different. But when I returned in 2016, I noticed that there was an openness to new voices and ideas about what Cheboygan could become. The collaboration between long-term residents, returning residents and newer residents has created a supportive culture for people who are trying to make our town a better place to live and flourish. And I think that is great.”

Diane Raab, member of Cheboygan City Council said, “I see the state of our community becoming stronger and more vibrant with each passing year. I retired in 2017 and made Cheboygan my permanent home. That year we had 19 empty store fronts. Today — maybe one or two. That is incredible growth and we have had many business owners willing to take that leap to invest in Cheboygan. I feel we have a city council committed to moving Cheboygan forward, not backward.”

I think everyone agrees that in just six years Cheboygan is once again thriving due to the will and efforts of our community.

— Joanne Cromley has lived in Cheboygan County for 25 years. She volunteers on a number of local committees.

