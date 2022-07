LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Temperatures will be warmer today with highs throughout the area expected to exceed the 105 degree mark. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as we get into the afternoon. Winds will be light from the south 5 t o10 mph, later tonight winds will come from the north and be light. A weak front is expected to arrive this evening but it won’t do much. Temperatures are still going to be hot as we go throughout the evening.

LAWTON, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO