– Banner Health is teamed up with the leader in value-based advanced primary care, Hue Health, to launch a new direct primary care health plan called 39North. – The plan is available to employers and employees based in Northern Colorado, and its name is based on the latitude line of the community it serves. Flume Health, a health-plan-as-a-service platform, handles all of the complex designing and managing of the 39North plan, so Banner and Hue can focus on what they do best: taking care of patients.

COLORADO STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO