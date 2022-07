On Friday, July 15, 2022, the Town of Babylon welcomed the Wounded Warrior Project back to Town Hall for the 15th annual Babylon Soldier Ride. Hosted by Councilman and Veterans Advisory Chair DuWayne Gregory, this was the first time in two years that the town has been able to host a full community ride as was done prior to the pandemic.

BABYLON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO