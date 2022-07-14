ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Elon Musk has doubled down on his support for Ron DeSantis to win the presidency in 2024: 'He doesn't even need to campaign'

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Elon Musk argued that former President Donald Trump would be too old for the presidency in 2024, throwing his support behind Ron DeSantis instead. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Elon Musk suggested that Ron DeSantis would easily win the 2024 presidential election if he ran.
  • He said DeSantis would win without needing to campaign if he went up against President Joe Biden.
  • Musk repeatedly referenced Trump's age as a reason not to support him amid their ongoing feud.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday reasserted his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential 2024 presidential run, arguing that former President Donald Trump would be too old for the job and predicting that DeSantis would effortlessly defeat President Joe Biden.

"If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win — he doesn't even need to campaign," Musk tweeted.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in June that he started voting Republican this year and that he would likely back DeSantis if the lawmaker were to enter the race for the White House.

In turn, DeSantis — who has so far declined to confirm a presidential run — publicly welcomed Musk's political support.

Musk also continued his snubs of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, positing that the latter's age would hinder his effectiveness as America's executive leader if he were to be elected again.

"Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America," Musk tweeted.

His Tuesday musing was part of a larger Twitter thread in which he initially encouraged Trump to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset." Musk's comments came in response to a clip of Trump calling the Tesla CEO a "bullshit artist" for withdrawing from his deal to buy Twitter.

As a result, a renewed war of words emerged between the two men this week.

Trump, reacting to Musk's remarks about him on Twitter, claimed on his own social media platform Truth Social that he could have made Musk beg for his help while he was in the White House.

He also blasted Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, claiming that the companies build "electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere."

Musk later jabbed back at Trump by again referring to his age, posting a GIF of an elderly "Simpsons" character yelling and screaming out a window.

"Lmaooo," the CEO wrote.

New York mother
5d ago

None of these people are good for president! None! No leader we currently have running states are good. It’s clear as day! New people, a real person, who cares about everyone. All Lives Matter! But not to our current leaders! Do better America!

Reesa LiFonti
4d ago

I bet Elon Musk wasn't laughing when his dad recently had a SECOND child with Elon's step sister. Elon's opinion to me is irrelevant on who should run the country.

Tan Kane Gangin
4d ago

Wow now money makes u presidential I mean they really don’t care to make your votes look like they matter America is the rich ppls monopoly board

