Oklahoma City, OK

Mann leads Thunder past Kings 86-80 in Summer League play

 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Tre Mann had 15 points and seven assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an 86-80 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in the NBA Summer League.

Oklahoma City's three first-round picks draft all contributed to the victory.

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren had eight points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists before fouling out. No. 12 pick Jalen Williams added 12 points, while No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng — acquired in a draft-day trade with the Knicks — had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Sacramento's Keegan Murray — the fourth overall choice — had 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jared Rhoden added 16 points and eight rebounds. Keon Ellis had 14 points and five assists.

BUCKS 87, TIMBERWOLVES 75

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Milwaukee Bucks past Minnesota.

Mamukelashvili, who was coming off a 28-point game Monday, also had four of Milwaukee's 25 assists on 30 field goals.

MarJon Beauchamp made four of Milwaukee's 15 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Rayjon Tucker, Lindell Wigginton and Zylan Cheatham each scored 14 points.

Kevon Harris scored 16 points for Minnesota. Terrell Brown Jr. added 14 points, Wendell Moore Jr. had 13 and Marial Shayok 11.

HORNETS 91, CAVALIERS 80

Bryce McGowens made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Charlotte beat Cleveland.

Mark Williams, Brady Manek and LiAngelo Ball each scored 12 points, and Kai Jones added 11 for Charlotte (2-1).

Ochai Agbaji scored 24 points, with four 3-pointers, for Cleveland (1-2). Cameron Young added 11, Amauri Hardy had 10 and Isaiah Mobley grabbed 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers were 5 of 25 from distance.

PELICANS 106, WIZARDS 88

Deividas Sirvydis scored 25 points, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range, to help New Orleans beat Washington.

New Orleans trailed at halftime, but outscored Washington 28-15 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Jared Harper made 10 of 14 free throws and had 18 points and six assists for New Orleans (2-1). Daeqwon Plowden added 16 points and Dereon Seabron had 13.

Vernon Carey Jr. made his first five shots and scored 11 points for Washington (1-2). Tyler Hall also scored 11 points and Tahjere McCall added 10.

RAPTORS 80, JAZZ 74

D.J. Wilson had 22 points and nine rebounds, Jeff Dowtin added 19 points and Toronto handed Utah its first loss.

Dowtin made a contested layup with 45.6 seconds left for a four-point lead. Utah missed 3-pointers on its next two possessions and Dowtin sealed it with two free throws.

Jared Butler scored 12 points, Leandro Bolmaro added 11 and Darryl Morsell had 10 for Utah (2-1).

76ERS 75, HEAT 71

Trevelin Queen scored 16 points, Tyler Bey added 14 and Philadelphia held off Miami.

Malik Ellison had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Javonte Smart topped Miami with 20 points, and Haywood Highsmith had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

NUGGETS 80, CLIPPERS 75

Matt Mitchell had 17 points and six rebounds to help power Denver past Los Angeles.

Nuggets first-rounder Christian Braun — 21st overall — had eight points to go along with 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Jay Scrubb led the Clippers with 18 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

