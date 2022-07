TEXAS, USA — We should all do some financial homework right around this time of year. So, for this week’s Money Talks, we focus on mid-year financial tips!. The first six months of this year have been the worst start to a year for the stock market over five decades. Certified Financial Planner Neil Vannoy says this "is" the time to fine-tune your financial plan. Telling 6 News, "If you have a retirement plan like a 401(k) or a 403(b), take time to review how much you're contributing.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO