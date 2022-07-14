Vermont Green beat Pathfinder to stay alive in playoff race

Multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Route 289 in the Town of Essex on Saturday. Police say Jean Duga, 34, of Underhill was driving with two dogs when he crossed into the center line and crashed into a Subaru Outback driven by Kevin Uhl, 40, of Traverse City, Michigan, who was traveling with his family.

