Vermont Green beat Pathfinder to stay alive in playoff race

Burlington, VT — The Vermont Green FC are headed to the playoffs. “Hard to imagine this situation, but we had belief that we had a good enough team to at least fight for a playoff spot,” said Adm Pfeifer, Head Coach and Sporting Director. In a match...
Plattsburgh, NY — July is Michigan Month in the Town of Plattsburgh. Plattsburgh is considered by many to be the home of the Michigan hot dog, so in 2021, the Town Board decided to dedicate a whole month to the style of hot dog. Supervisor Michael Cashman came up...
Multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Route 289 in the Town of Essex on Saturday. Police say Jean Duga, 34, of Underhill was driving with two dogs when he crossed into the center line and crashed into a Subaru Outback driven by Kevin Uhl, 40, of Traverse City, Michigan, who was traveling with his family.
Wolcott, VT — On Saturday morning, the Wolcott General Store located at VT Route 15 was robbed. The male suspect allegedly entered the store with a knife, demanded the clerk open the register, and stole over $500 in cash and goods. As a result of investigations, the Lamoille County...
