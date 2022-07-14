SC parents have a new way to apply for child support

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting today , a new three digit suicide and crisis lifeline will be available for callers nationwide. By simply dialing 9-8-8 on any phone, you can freely and confidentially get support for anyone in who is in distress or happens to be experiencing a crisis. Those in need of assistance will be able to get help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

