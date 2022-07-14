SC parents have a new way to apply for child support

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For decades, applying for child support in South Carolina had to be done using a paper application. Now, the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) has launched an online child support application process. "You're either having to take time off of work as a custodial parent...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - American Interstate Insurance Company (AIIC) has filed a complaint in federal court against Doctors Hospital after they claim the hospital billed them $38 million for two burn patients injured in a South Carolina explosion. The filing claims the high bill comes after two employees of Advanced...
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Residents will head to the polls in November to determine who will lead South Carolina over the next four years. Governor Henry McMaster who has been holding the seat for the last 5 years. McMaster was elected to the position after then Governor Niki Haley stepped down from the position to accept the job of United Nations Ambassador under President Donald Trump.
South Carolina’s State Farmers Market has been plagued by questions and problems from the moment the idea of relocating it from its longtime home across from USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium first emerged more than two decades ago. The state forced the Agriculture Department’s hand by selling the property to...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina and Georgia law enforcement officials held a joint press conference this morning to kick off their annual “Operation Southern Slow Down” campaign. The campaign, formerly known as Operation Southern Shield, is a joint effort between law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding,...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting today , a new three digit suicide and crisis lifeline will be available for callers nationwide. By simply dialing 9-8-8 on any phone, you can freely and confidentially get support for anyone in who is in distress or happens to be experiencing a crisis. Those in need of assistance will be able to get help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman faces murder and other charges after her boyfriend was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this year. On July 15, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Jessica Marie Strachan was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Devantae Griffin.
(ABC News) — The once prominent South Carolina attorney now indicted in connection with the murders of his wife and son. The investigation grabbing national headlines. Tonight, right here on ABC Columbia news at 9PM we bring you an exclusive inside look at the Murdaugh family. Hear from experts,...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — People in most of South Carolina’s 46 counties should consider donning masks once again, according to guidance and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An updated map for South Carolina shows 32 counties in the state with high levels...
Benedict College will participate in a Clemson led statewide effort to prepare students as medical reserve corps volunteers. The Clemson University School of Nursing received an award of more than $2.7 million to develop a network of diverse undergraduate students who can organize locally to assist communities during disasters and other emergencies. The grant provides for a multi-institutional collaboration that includes Clemson, Benedict College, Claflin University, Coastal Carolina University, and Francis Marion University.
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
Emergency crews and law enforcement officers responded Thursday to a child shot at an South Carolina home. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 7-year-old girl was injured in what was called an accidental shooting. The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Taylor Road, in West Union,...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Water seeping deep into the ground might be what has caused a swarm of earthquakes in the midlands region of South Carolina, scientists said. More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia. Now, some […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been sentenced for stealing money from government programs. On Monday, Underwood appeared in federal court and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay around $30,000 in restitution. Underwood was convicted last year...
Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows. The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.
A popular South Carolina restaurant is closing its doors after ten years of serving delicious Southern-inspired meals because of staff shortages and increased food costs. It's always sad to see a local business go under, especially one that was as beloved as Brother Shuckers.
