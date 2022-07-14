ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SC parents have a new way to apply for child support

By Rochelle Dean
abccolumbia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, SC (WOLO) — Parents in need in South Carolina have a new way to...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Insurer files complaint over $38 million Doctors Hospital bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - American Interstate Insurance Company (AIIC) has filed a complaint in federal court against Doctors Hospital after they claim the hospital billed them $38 million for two burn patients injured in a South Carolina explosion. The filing claims the high bill comes after two employees of Advanced...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

City Manager Teresa Wilson ‘respectfully declines’ Lt. Governor

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Residents will head to the polls in November to determine who will lead South Carolina over the next four years. Governor Henry McMaster who has been holding the seat for the last 5 years. McMaster was elected to the position after then Governor Niki Haley stepped down from the position to accept the job of United Nations Ambassador under President Donald Trump.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Operation Southern Slow Down begins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina and Georgia law enforcement officials held a joint press conference this morning to kick off their annual “Operation Southern Slow Down” campaign. The campaign, formerly known as Operation Southern Shield, is a joint effort between law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

New three digit suicide, crisis prevention hotline now available 24-7

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting today , a new three digit suicide and crisis lifeline will be available for callers nationwide. By simply dialing 9-8-8 on any phone, you can freely and confidentially get support for anyone in who is in distress or happens to be experiencing a crisis. Those in need of assistance will be able to get help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
HEALTH
WJBF

SCDSS launches new child support application portal

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is launching a new way to apply for child support. The online Custodial Parent Portal gives clients 24/7 access to applications for child support. Previously, applicants had to fill out a physical form in person at an SCDSS office. Applicants will be […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Dss
truecrimedaily

S.C. woman arrested for allegedly killing on-and-off boyfriend who was found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman faces murder and other charges after her boyfriend was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this year. On July 15, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Jessica Marie Strachan was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Devantae Griffin.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

20/20 Exclusive: Murdaugh family murders

(ABC News) — The once prominent South Carolina attorney now indicted in connection with the murders of his wife and son. The investigation grabbing national headlines. Tonight, right here on ABC Columbia news at 9PM we bring you an exclusive inside look at the Murdaugh family. Hear from experts,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol “Operation Southern Slow Down” set to kick off

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are hitting the highway this week, you will not be alone. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says they are launching “Operation Southern Slow Down.”. Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the weeklong speed enforcement and education campaign returns in five Southeastern...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
communitytimessc.com

Benedict College Joins Clemson University, Claflin University, Coastal Carolina University, And Francis Marion University For The South Carolina Public Health Preparedness Student Corp

Benedict College will participate in a Clemson led statewide effort to prepare students as medical reserve corps volunteers. The Clemson University School of Nursing received an award of more than $2.7 million to develop a network of diverse undergraduate students who can organize locally to assist communities during disasters and other emergencies. The grant provides for a multi-institutional collaboration that includes Clemson, Benedict College, Claflin University, Coastal Carolina University, and Francis Marion University.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
ELGIN, SC
WJCL

South Carolina girl hospitalized after accidental shooting at home

Emergency crews and law enforcement officers responded Thursday to a child shot at an South Carolina home. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 7-year-old girl was injured in what was called an accidental shooting. The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Taylor Road, in West Union,...
WBTW News13

Scientists may have found what’s causing South Carolina quakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Water seeping deep into the ground might be what has caused a swarm of earthquakes in the midlands region of South Carolina, scientists said. More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia. Now, some […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Former South Carolina sheriff expected to get federal prison sentence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been sentenced for stealing money from government programs. On Monday, Underwood appeared in federal court and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay around $30,000 in restitution. Underwood was convicted last year...
AOL Corp

It is deadlier to walk in these 3 South Carolina spots than most places in the US, study shows

Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows. The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy