Paddle Day brings the Boundary Waters to Duluth students

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year thus far for some across the Northland. We may start the first part of our day Monday with a few showers but will see skies quickly dry out past the morning commute. We are left with partly cloudy skies that will allow us to warm up into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. With dewpoints in the 70s, it’ll also feel really humid as well. The heat index or real feel temperature for most this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, close to 100! As we head towards this evening and tonight, the threat of a few showers or storms increases. Some storms have the potential of being strong to severe in nature, with the most significant threats being large hail and damaging winds. Tonight’s temperatures remain mild, only tallying back into the mid and upper 60s for most. Some may not even fall back below 70!

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO