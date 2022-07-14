ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Paddle Day brings the Boundary Waters to Duluth students

By Paul Brown
cbs3duluth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The drive to the Boundary Waters got just a little shorter Wednesday. Well, at least it seemed that way for some Twin Port-area students, thanks to Friends of the...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Hundreds of Duluth Air Show volunteers make the event possible

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Air Show draws thousands of spectators each year and is known across the country as one of the best. It takes hundreds of people to put the event on, and almost all of them are volunteers. “It is the largest paid attendance...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Hibbing

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning for the future of electric vehicles statewide. Through July 24 the public is invited to review the agency’s Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. Over the next five years, the state is estimated to receive approximately $78 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. They are planning to use those funds to develop a network of publicly accessible charging stations along alternative fuel corridors.
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Eye on Lifestyle: Growing your leadership skills

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - We all are leading something, whether in our homes, offices, or communities. However, struggles can happen in leadership. In this week’s Eye on Lifestyle, Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting, and Training shares three tips on how to be a better leader. According...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Spring rainfall may be impacting wildfire threat this summer

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Following a rainy spring, some of the forests of the Arrowhead may look a little greener than usual. But as we head into the hottest months of the year, fire officials warn things could dry out quickly. Spring 2022 may be best described in...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Following the heat, today we’re stormy

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are waking up on a warm and humid note with a few scattered showers and storms hit or miss across the Northland. Throughout the day today, there is a shot at a few scatterd showers and thunderstorms. Still, I suspect the vast majority of the late morning and early afternoon is spent dry as temps rise into the 70s lakeside and 80s further inland. As we head towards this evening, a cold front will begin to progress across the Northland. This could spawn a few severe thunderstorms across the Northland. The entirety of the Northland is under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather, with the most significant threats being strong winds and damaging hail. Most storms should fall below severe standards as we head towards tonight, but we are left with showers and some scattered rumbles of thunder as temperatures fall back into the 60s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hot and humid Monday, stormy Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year thus far for some across the Northland. We may start the first part of our day Monday with a few showers but will see skies quickly dry out past the morning commute. We are left with partly cloudy skies that will allow us to warm up into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. With dewpoints in the 70s, it’ll also feel really humid as well. The heat index or real feel temperature for most this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, close to 100! As we head towards this evening and tonight, the threat of a few showers or storms increases. Some storms have the potential of being strong to severe in nature, with the most significant threats being large hail and damaging winds. Tonight’s temperatures remain mild, only tallying back into the mid and upper 60s for most. Some may not even fall back below 70!
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Downtown Task Force lays out plans to address public safety

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Amid a surge in crime and public safety concerns in downtown Duluth, the mayor Monday laid out a seven-point plan aimed at improving the situation. “The first thing is that our task force is asking and suggesting and recommending that we hire an additional...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boundary Waters#Paddle#Parks And Recreation#Paddling#Nature Center#Cbs#Sports Outdoor Program
cbs3duluth.com

Near triple-digit heat index to start the week, severe weather threat Tuesday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers that developed earlier in the day will end by nightfall as it loses daytime heating. The night sky will be mostly to partly cloudy with warmer lows as the bulk of the heat wave begins to move into the Northland. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s and with temperatures begin near the dewpoints, dense fog is possible early Monday morning. Winds will continue to be from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph. High pressure will move slightly to the south near the Ohio River valley as the next strong system develops over Montana.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Summer weather continues through the weekend, dangerous heat & severe weather next week

TONIGHT: After seeing a typical July day, nightfall will be no different although clouds will increase during the night. There is also a chance for an isolated thunderstorm before midnight, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will continue to be calm from the east between 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The storms are forming from surface heating with some moisture, but once nightfall happens, they will fall apart quickly. High pressure is still sitting over the Great Lakes which is bringing in warmer air from the south. Summer weather will continue for Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Strong storms possible Monday night and Tuesday night

A low tracking along the Canadian border will bring a 40% storm chance overnight into Tuesday morning. The low’s back half will bring another strong storm chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could become severe with high wind and hail the most likely result but there will be a slight chance for tornado activity and flooding, too. The temperatures will stay on the hot side, too. Changes will come to our land by Thursday as a high clears the sky and moderates temperatures to the low 80′s rather than near 90. Our usually short lived summer is here this week!
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Traffic delays expected July 18 on Arrowhead Road

DULUTH, MN-- Significant traffic impacts are expected on West Arrowhead Road between Dodge Avenue and Woodland Avenue beginning July 18. Crews will work on the manholes and valves in the street, milling the existing asphalt surface, and repaving the road. Work operations may require the road to be reduced to...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy