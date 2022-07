MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Five people were injured in a shooting during an altercation between two groups of people inside a Mount Vernon Walmart Sunday night. Mount Vernon police said the people injured include a 72-year-old man who was a customer at the store and a 24-year-old man who is a Walmart employee. The other three people injured were all 19-year-old men who were involved in the altercation, police said.

MOUNT VERNON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO