ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Judge orders CA to stop denying rent relief applications

By Taylor Bisacky
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBQXv_0gf2MSu100

(KRON) – A Bay Area judge ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) to stop denying applications for COVID-19 rent relief money while its denials are under review.

This comes after tenant advocate groups sued the state alleging that it wrongly denied tens of thousands of applications. “We’re hoping what this lawsuit eventually results in is that tenants can know why they were denied so they can fix it,” said Jackie Zaneri.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Jackie Zaneri, Senior Attorney with Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, is representing thousands of tenants in a lawsuit against the state. They argue that the state unfairly denied and withheld money from low-income renters who applied for COVID-19 rent relief money.

“Our organization had been seeing a lot of denials that looked spurious. We’ve been seeing tenants denied and they weren’t told the reason they were denied. They were pretty sure that they were eligible, but they were still denied. We know that, as of right now, about a third of all applicants to the program have been denied,” said Zaneri.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ordered that the CDHCD immediately stop denying requests for rental assistance, and any rejected applications issued in the last 30 days be put on pause until he holds a hearing to review the rental assistance program, its practices, and appeals process.

Tech companies continue layoffs

“In order to issue this order, the judge had to rule that there’s a likelihood that the case will succeed meaning that there is a likelihood that the state violated the due process right of thousands of tenants across the state,” said Zaneri.

While the program ended in March, Zaneri said thousands are still waiting for checks or application approval. “Think that everyone should check on their application and see where it is in the process, if they’ve been waiting to hear back, they can call state hotline number,” said Zaneri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Could CA labor law derail the supply chain?

(CALMATTERS) — California’s long-simmering war over a controversial state labor law is threatening to boil over at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland — sparking fears of disastrous ripple effects across a global supply chain already at its breaking point amid pandemic backlogs, ongoing labor disputes and inflation at a 40-year high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

To Meet Housing Goals, California Cities Turn to Mall Redevelopment

“This week, the Daly City Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan to build 214 apartments on a piece of land previously occupied by the Burlington Coat Factory at the Westlake Shopping Center — home to a Target, Home Depot and DSW shoe store, in addition to dozens of smaller businesses.” The project would bring badly needed housing to the San Francisco Bay Area, reports J.K. Dineen in the San Francisco Chronicle.
DALY CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
State
California State
Alameda County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Government
KGET 17

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Layoffs#Politics Courts#Politics State
KRON4 News

Abortion pills will soon be available on California campuses

As California’s efforts to enshrine abortion access continue, the University of California and California State University are working to provide medication abortions on all campuses by Jan. 1. So far, none of the Cal State campuses offer medication abortions, and access within the UC system varies from campus to campus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Kristin Smart murder trial begins in Monterey County

One of California’s most infamous unsolved cases finally headed to court Monday after more than 26 years. The disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart in 1996 once left an entire community on edge, but now residents on the Central Coast have their eyes on the courtroom as her accused killer, Paul Flores, stands trial. […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
KRON4 News

Officials worried Yosemite got too many visitors in early years

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Yosemite National Park is known as one of the jewels of the United States National Park system, but its origins of a park start at the state level. As the gold rush ramped up in the 1850s with vast numbers of people crossing the nation to find their new lives in California’s gold fields, many locals feared for the protection of the state’s natural beauty.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Some seniors, disabled people will miss out on new CA state payments

(CALMATTERS) — Some 23 million Californians’ bank accounts will get a boost of $200 to $1,050, thanks to a new round of payments approved by state lawmakers. But the payments, aimed at mitigating higher prices for gas and other goods, will leave out lots of low-income Californians. Among those passed over are some seniors, many living on disability benefits, and some of the lowest-income adults.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

4 Bay Area counties among richest in America: US News

(KRON) — US News released its list of the 15 richest counties in the United States on Monday and four California counties made the cut — all in the Bay Area. US News used median household income to determine its list. Santa Clara County (#3), San Mateo County...
Fox40

3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy