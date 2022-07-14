ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nope Star Daniel Kaluuya Compares Film to Close Encounters

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele's latest film, Nope, lands in theaters on July 22nd and even with the teasers and trailers that have been released for the film, there's still a lot unknown about it even with the story clearly being about visitors from space. But there is more to the film than just...

comicbook.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Universal Studios Hollywood Set Offers Creepy, Mysterious Addition to Theme Park

Universal Studios Hollywood has a creepy new attraction on the back-lot tour — and it just so happens to make history for the Los Angeles theme park. The prominent Jupiter’s Claim set used in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror/sci-fi film Nope was disassembled post-production and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood where it was meticulously reconstructed on site.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Barbie Movie Star Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Hari Nef has wrapped on the upcoming Barbie movie. On Saturday, Neff took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with various members of the film's cast and crew celebrating the milestone with the caption "it's a wrap for the Doll! To Barbieland." Nef's co-star Ana Cruz Kayne also shared the photo with the caption "That's a wrap, y'all."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ironheart Actor Confirms Filming Start: "Sh-t's Fire"

Filming for Ironheart is officially underway, with the show's biggest names having either been spotted on set or confirmed their involvement through social media posts. Earlier this month, Dominique Thorne was spotted on set as the eponymous superhero and Monday, Anthony Ramos confirmed he's also started filming his role. "We...
MOVIES
ComicBook

"Weird Al" Yankovic Movie Reveals First Look at Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey

The upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has revealed a first look at actress Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey. Quinta Bruson playing Oprah on the big screen is the just the latest big step in her meteoric rise from social media star to star of this year's breakout hit new comedy series Abbott Elementary, which has earned her three Emmy nominations this year – a record first for a black actress.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
ComicBook

Fast X: Brie Larson Reveals New Set Photo to Celebrate Vin Diesel's Birthday

The Marvels star Brie Larson is hard at work on Fast X at the moment, and she shared a new photo from the set in honor of Vin Diesel's birthday. Vin Diesel turns 55 today, July 18th, and needless to say, he's put together quite a career in that half-century of time. The Fast and the Furious is one of the biggest and most enduring franchises aside from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and Diesel built it along with his F&F "Familia" from the ground up – not from relying established IP to create a global, billion-dollar box office smash.
MOVIES
Daniel Kaluuya
Steven Yeun
Jordan Peele
Hitchcock
Brandon Perea
Michael Wincott
Keke Palmer
ComicBook

John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Finally Have Wedding Ceremony After Pandemic Delays

Peacemaker star and WWE icon John Cena tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh back in October 2020. The couple planned to have an entire wedding filled with family and friends, but the COVID-19 pandemic had to put those plans on hold. They opted for a small, private ceremony at the time, Now, nearly two years later, the couple has finally been able to have the wedding ceremony they initially wanted.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Get Married In Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines earlier this year when the couple got engaged again 18 years after calling off their first engagement back in 2004, but it seems like the second time around everything worked out. According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck have made it official at last by getting married in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Reacts to Season Two's Most Viral Episode

While Demon Slayer had a role in this year's Anime Expo, the popular Shonen series didn't have any new footage to share when it came to the third season of the anime adaptation that is set to arrive next year in 2023. However, the panel itself saw the voice of Tanjiro Kamado, Natsuki Hanae, in attendance to help in answering fan questions while also diving into his feelings about one of the most viral episodes of season two, specifically the final fight of the Entertainment District Arc between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Easter Egg

If you thought the closing moments of Thor: Love and Thunder included a little tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you'd be right. Saturday, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi confirmed his character Korg's partner was named Dwayne after the wrestler-turned-blockbuster superstar. "No coincidence baby," the filmmaker tweeted alongside a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Brett Goldstein Sent His Parents to Thor: Love and Thunder Without Telling Them About Big Surprise

Brett Goldstein has been best known for his role as aging soccer player (and curmudgeon) Roy Kent on Apple's Ted Lasso – that is, until now. Brett Goldstein has stepped up to a whole new level of fame by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! (WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW) The mid-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder shows Russell's Crowe's Zeus dealing with the aftermath of the film's events (Thor stealing his thunderbolt) and tasking his son Hercules (Goldstein) with getting revenge by killing Thor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Die Hard's Bruce Willis Returns to Top of Nakatomi Tower In Touching Social Media Post

Bruce Willis is an iconic actor with over 140 acting credits to his name, but many people know him best for playing John McClane. Willis originally played the role in Die Hard, which had its first limited release on July 15th, 1988. In honor of the beloved action movie's 34th anniversary, Willis paid a visit to Fox Plaza which served as the location for the infamous Nakatomi Plaza. Yesterday, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to share a video of her husband on top of the building along with some fun scenes from the original film.
CELEBRITIES

