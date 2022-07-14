ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top News at 4:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Israeli politics a chaotic backdrop for Biden’s visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden, facing his own set of challenges back in Washington, will spend Thursday navigating Israel’s chaotic politics as he meets with the country’s leaders to bolster cooperation with the United States and other nations. Biden begins the day by sitting down with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who became head of an interim government earlier this month after the previous coalition collapsed. The country is holding its fifth election in less than four years in November. Although Biden will likely be cautious about showing any favoritism — after all, previous American presidents have tried to influence Israeli politics with little success — there’s little question that he would like to see Lapid prevail.

Sri Lankan leader leaves Maldives, protesters leave offices

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the Maldives on Thursday after fleeing his own country amid mass protests demanding he resign over his country’s economic collapse. A Maldives government official said Rajapaksa boarded a flight of Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, on Thursday bound for Singapore. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Rajapaksa and his wife fled Sri Lanka early Wednesday aboard an air force jet as protesters were taking over government buildings to demand he resign. Rajapaksa promised over the weekend he would do so, but instead he named his prime minister acting president in his absence, further incensing those who blame the government for the crisis.

In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drone camera footage defines much of the public’s view of the war in Ukraine: grenades quietly dropped on unwitting soldiers, eerie flights over silent, bombed-out cities, armor and outposts exploding into fireballs. Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Russians and Ukrainians alike depend heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide their hellish artillery strikes. But after months of fighting, the drone fleets of both sides are depleted, and they are racing to build or buy the kind of jamming-resistant, advanced drones that could offer a decisive edge.

Reviled and revered Russian arms dealer is back in spotlight

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” who once inspired a Hollywood movie is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange. If Viktor Bout, 55, is indeed eventually freed in return for WBNA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as some published reports suggest, it would add to the lore around a charismatic arms dealer the U.S. has imprisoned for over a decade. Depending on the source, Bout is a swashbuckling businessman unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation, or a peddler of weapons whose sales fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts.

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is: Can further limits be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020 in future administrations? WHAT LAWS FORM THE BASIS FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL POWERS IN QUESTION?

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland’s GOP governor’s race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the Republican Party. Approaching the final months of his second term, Hogan is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served as labor secretary and commerce secretary in his administration. Trump, however, is backing Dan Cox, a state legislator who has said President Joe Biden’s victory shouldn’t have been certified, called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” and sought to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan, who are offering vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

Masks could return to Los Angeles as COVID surges nationwide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Barragan is used to wearing a mask because his job in the Los Angeles film industry has long required it, so he won’t be fazed if the nation’s most populous county reinstates rules requiring face coverings because of another spike in coronavirus cases across the country. “I feel fine about it because I’ve worn one pretty much constantly for the last few years. It’s become a habit,” said Barragan, masked up while out running errands Wednesday. Los Angeles County, home to 10 million residents, is facing a return to a broad indoor mask mandate later this month if current trends in hospital admissions continue, county health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week.

Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s downfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The shooting deaths of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son started a chain of investigations, strange happenings and legal maneuvers over the past 13 months that his lawyer said will soon lead to murder charges. But Murdaugh’s life was quietly unraveling behind the scenes long before that. Authorities said he was stealing money,addicted to painkillers and desperately trying to avoid an in-depth examination of his finances tied to a wrongful death lawsuit involving his son — all while lying to just about everyone in his life. Like the whiteboard on a detective show, the spokes of a half-dozen investigations radiated from Murdaugh after the killings of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul on June 7, 2021.

AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankan protesters swarm leaders’ domains

Protesters sitting at a desk in the prime minister’s office and waving national flags from the building’s rooftop terraces. Ordinary Sri Lankans sprawling in plush living rooms, playing a piano and marveling at paintings in the vacated presidential palace. The images of protesters taking over government buildings amid clouds of tear gas and making themselves at home in the lavish surroundings are a striking contrast to the privations of everyday life amid Sri Lanka’s economic collapse. The protesters, who occupied the presidential residence since Saturday and stormed the prime minister’s office on Wednesday, vowed they would stay until both men resign.

The Latest: Biden, Israeli PM Lapid, meet in Jerusalem

The Associated Press

Election 2022: Maryland voting for successor to Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor’s race takes top billing. Hogan, a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump. His legacy on the line, Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in Hogan’s administration, faces a challenge from Dan Cox, a Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies and later sought unsuccessfully to impeach him. On the Democratic side, Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair, has the backing of Pelosi, a native daughter of Baltimore, while bestselling author Wes Moore has the support of Winfrey and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat. Other top candidates include Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler and former U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change but will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue, according to a person familiar with the president’s plans. Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. During his visit to Somerset, Mass., Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House has not released details. The president has been trying to signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress. He has pledged to push forward on his own in the absence of congressional action. The person familiar with Biden’s intention to hold off on making an emergency declaration spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly. It was not clear whether an emergency declaration remains under consideration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Ukraine's first lady visits White House to meet with Jill Biden

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, visited the White House on Thursday to meet with first lady Jill Biden about the war Russia is waging in her country, as part of a bilateral meeting of Ukrainian and U.S. officials. The two women planned to discuss “the human cost of Russia’s...
POTUS
The Associated Press

China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams arrested during abortion rights protest

U.S. Capitol Police arrested U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents much of Charlotte, during a Tuesday protest for abortion rights in Washington, D.C.  Driving the news: Adams was one of at least 17 House Democrats arrested at the demonstration over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Axios’ Andrew Solender and Oriana Gonzalez […] The post Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams arrested during abortion rights protest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives on Tuesday requested that the Secret Service investigate “the potential unauthorized deletion” of agency text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Secret Service has come under heavy scrutiny following the revelation last week that text messages sent around the time of the Capitol attack may have been erased. In response, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 investigation issued a subpoena for the messages and other related records. The Secret Service has said all procedures were followed and pledged “full cooperation” with the Archives’ review. “The United States Secret Service respects and supports the important role of the National Archives and Records Administration in ensuring the preservation of government records,” said agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

AP News Guide: A look at Maryland's primary elections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Both Republicans and Democrats have competitive primaries for governor in Maryland this year. Here is a look at some of the other races in a big Maryland election year with open statewide offices, including attorney general and comptroller. All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are on the ballot. Here is a look at what’s at stake Tuesday: ATTORNEY GENERAL Katie Curran O’Malley, a former Baltimore judge and Maryland first lady, is running for the Democratic nomination to an office that will be opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. She is running against U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, who was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, former prosecutor Jim Shalleck is running against Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council. The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite in the general election. Maryland has not had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) — After putting off routine health care for much of the pandemic, Americans are now returning to doctors’ offices in big numbers — a trend that’s starting to show up in higher insurance rates across the country. Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year, according to a review of rate filings by the Kaiser Family Foundation. That’s a big increase after premiums remained virtually flat for several years during the pandemic as insurers seek to recoup costs for more people using their policies, combined with record-high inflation that is driving up prices for virtually everything, including health care. The rates review included Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont and Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

