Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he is dropping out of the crowded race for the Democratic nomination in a redrawn Congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home. “It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that,” de Blasio posted on Twitter. “Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve.” The announcement came two months after the former mayor joined race for the redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Other candidates running in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in the district include Rep. Mondaire Jones, who moved to the area after being redistricted out of the seat he now holds in the suburbs north of New York City, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, and former House impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO