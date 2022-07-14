ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

By BRIAN WITTE
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the Republican Party. Approaching the final months of his second term, Hogan is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served as labor secretary...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Ex-NYC mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he is dropping out of the crowded race for the Democratic nomination in a redrawn Congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home. “It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that,” de Blasio posted on Twitter. “Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve.” The announcement came two months after the former mayor joined race for the redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Other candidates running in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in the district include Rep. Mondaire Jones, who moved to the area after being redistricted out of the seat he now holds in the suburbs north of New York City, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, and former House impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Towson, MD
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams arrested during abortion rights protest

U.S. Capitol Police arrested U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, who represents much of Charlotte, during a Tuesday protest for abortion rights in Washington, D.C.  Driving the news: Adams was one of at least 17 House Democrats arrested at the demonstration over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Axios’ Andrew Solender and Oriana Gonzalez […] The post Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams arrested during abortion rights protest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder sues VCU leaders after personnel dispute

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder recently sued leaders of the Richmond university where he works following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him. The controversy began earlier this year when a former...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy