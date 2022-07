The Los Angeles Lakers are no closer to trading away star guard Russell Westbrook now than they were at the start of free agency, and while that could change before the season starts, L.A.'s stars are at least preparing for the possibility of playing together again next season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook reportedly had a phone conversation where the trio "expressed their commitment to one another" with hopes of making it work for next season, per Chris Haynes.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO