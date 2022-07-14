ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball punches ticket to 3A State with Substate final win over Spencer

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDISr_0gf2EX1y00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A loss in the first round of last year’s 3A Substate left a sour taste in the mouths of Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball. So much so that it was a feeling they made sure they wouldn’t have to stomach in 2022, as the Warriors defeated Spencer 8-3 in the 3A Substate 1 Final Wednesday night to cement their spot at next week’s State tournament.

Featuring a pair of battle-tested teams, Spencer would draw first blood 1-0 in the top of the second inning off a Kade Johnson sacrifice fly to right field. SB-L though would throw a punch right back in the bottom half of the inning, capitalizing on a Tigers’ pass ball that brought in Brayden Kerr from third to tied the game up at 1 apiece.

Scoring for each team would stall in the third inning, until the MRAC’s Co-Player of the Year Bryce Click delivered an RBI single into center to score Kerr from 90 feet. A huge run that gave the Warriors the 2-1 lead. The SB-L bats would go on to feast off Tiger pitching the next time up, rattling off a five-run fifth inning with a mix of walks and RBI singles giving the home team a comfortable 7-1 cushion.

Spencer would scratch across two more runs in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run home run but the Warrior arms kept them at bay from there, capping off the victory for SB-L’s second trip to State in three years.

The Warriors will maintain pursuit of their first ever 3A State title in Iowa City next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

July 18th PM: Sunny and hot throughout the week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 72° with a few clouds related to a passing cold front. A sprinkle of rain is possible. Expect a southerly wind of 10 to 20 MPH. Tuesday will be sunny with a light breeze from the WNW gusting to 30 MPH. With drier air […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Spencer, IA
Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Spencer, IA
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
more1049.com

Spencer Man Hurt In Dickinson County Crash

Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say they arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday night after he reportedly drove under the influence, damaging property at Camp Dodge. KCCI reports Thomas Fennell, 57, of Sioux City, enlisted in the Iowa air National Guard...
Western Iowa Today

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys home

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says it largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes. KTIV-TV reports the explosion shook homes blocks away. The condition of those injured in the blast wasn’t immediately released. Firefighters from Le Mars and the nearby communities of Orange City and Sioux Center helped extinguish the fires. Le Mars is a city of 10,500 about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Tigers#Rbi#Sb L#Nexstar Media
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night accident claims second victim

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Amber Jackson, of Fremont, passed away Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center. Officers said Jackson was driving a van on County Road 19 when a car driven by 48-year-old Victor Fontanez-Perez, of Fremont, collided at the Highway 30 intersection. The van then veered off the road and hit a power pole.
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Storm Lake plans for additional water tower

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A potential site for an additional water tower in Storm Lake was proposed on Thursday. According to a release, City officials met with neighborhood residents Thursday evening to explain the project and gather input. The proposed tower would hold 1.5 million gallons, resting on...
nwestiowa.com

Alton man arrested on several warrants

ALTON—A 44-year-old Alton man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on Sioux County warrants for assault, disorderly conduct, accessory after the fact, obstructing prosecution or defense and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from him being observed running into an...
ALTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Touchstone Healthcare Community under new management as it prepares to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City senior living facility is closing its doors after hundreds of reported violations over the course of two decades. Touchstone Healthcare Community, located at 1800 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City, has accrued 441 federal violations and 43 state violations since 1999, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA). The facility has also had thousands of dollars of fines imposed against them.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy