ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Suncor Energy applies for permit to increase emissions at Commerce City oil refinery

By CB Cotton
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Xvz_0gf2DWBS00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. —- From air pollution to releasing chemicals in waterways, Suncor Energy has long been a source of controversy in Commerce City. Now, the company is looking to increase the amount of pollutants its oil refinery releases into the air.

On Wednesday, two public hearings were held in response to Suncor seeking a new air permit allowing the refinery to increase the amount of toxic pollutants by 90 tons.

Federal law requires operators like Suncor to file to renew an air operating permit every five years.

During the public hearing, a spokeswoman for the state's Air Pollution Control Division attempted to ease concerns about emissions.

"Most volatile or organic compound increases are not due to physical or operational changes, but instead are due to changes in emission estimates," the spokeswoman said.

Some environmentalists say any potential increase is too high of a cost.

"I really encourage the department to revise the draft air quality permit to reduce Suncor's annual emissions permits, not increase them," one woman said during the hearing.

In 2020, Suncor paid a $9 million settlement for air pollution violations. For years, many environmentalists have said Suncor's production has a disproportionate impact on low-income people of color.

Others, during the public hearing, made pleas in favor of Suncor's permit.

"Suncor is a big part of our domestic production and making Colorado an energy exporter, and contributing to our nation's energy independence," said a speaker. "I would encourage you to approve the permits in order to protect that energy security."

Despite the various viewpoints, during the public hearing, state regulars emphasized that if the Suncor permit complies with state and federal law, it will be issued.

A decision on the permit is expected by the fall. The permitting process has been covered extensively in this report by Noelle Phillips with our partners at The Denver Post.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

In final State of the City address, Mayor Hancock touts Denver as a ‘city in motion’

DENVER – Touting the progress he’s made over the past 11 years to make Denver a better place to live, Mayor Michael Hancock, in his last State of the City address, vowed to leave the city better than he found it – despite a rise in crime, the growing homelessness problem exacerbated by a lack of affordable housing, and questions surrounding how the Denver Police Department responds to the challenges of an ever-changing Denver.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commerce City, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Commerce City, CO
Commerce City, CO
Industry
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Commerce City, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suncor Energy#Oil Refinery#Oil Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Denver7 News KMGH

The People's Tiny House Festival returns to Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — Are these houses a little compact? Oh, sure. Are they also affordable, ergonomic and adaptable to any lifestyle? You betcha. This weekend, the People's Tiny House Festival returns to Loveland, featuring dozens and dozens of alternative home models. Some might seem a bit eccentric, but in...
LOVELAND, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

New eastbound I-70 tunnel opens in Central 70 Project

DENVER — A brand new tunnel officially opened to the hundreds of thousands of eastbound drivers who use Central 70 Monday morning after a big weekend closure to help make the shift happen. The new tunnel looks different from the old one with wider lanes and shoulders and an...
Denver7 News KMGH

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning. A sedan struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing Colorado Boulevard at the intersection of East Colfax at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The suspect vehicle was...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy