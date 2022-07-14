Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Brunswick A strong thunderstorm near Town Creek will approach Leland through 230 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bishop, or just west of Leland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leland, Bishop, Town Creek, Winnabow, Belville and Navassa. This includes US Route 17 in Brunswick County between mile markers 37 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO