HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Five Points Bank baseball went up against Grand Island Home Federal in the semifinals of the A-7 Senior Tournament Monday. GI Home Federal took the early lead 2-0, but the Chiefs fought back and came away with the win, 5-3. They will now advance on to the play North Platte Tuesday at 4:30pm with a trip to State and a spot versus Grand Island in the Area Championship Game on the line.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO