Panama City, FL

Gulf Coast concludes three-day youth baseball camp

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Gulf Coast State College hosted their annual youth baseball camp this week.

The young athletes learned skills like in-fielding, out-fielding, hitting, pitching and catching. They also played practice games and had a home run derby.

The coaches at the camp were current Gulf Coast baseball players and former local high school players, which included Mosley alum, Coleman Rowan.

“It’s kind of a surreal experience,” Rowan said. “I know it sounds very cheesy, but listening to the things they say and how they talk it’s just, I remember seeing myself there and I remember coming to this camp actually when I was seven or eight and just seeing them talk about me. Calling me coach Coleman or calling my teammates coach is an interesting thing. It kind of a full circle moment, so it’s really interesting to see.”

The camp gave the kids the opportunity to play with other young athletes from all over the area.

The camp participants were able to get autographs from their coaches at the end of camp, which included recent high school graduates from Bozeman and Mosley.

