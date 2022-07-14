Saints, Mud Hens slug to doubleheader draw

ST. PAUL — After Tuesday’s game between the Toledo Mud Hens and the St. Paul Saints was washed away, the teams resumed the contest with continued sparks of offense, as the Saints defeated the Mud Hens 11-6 on Wednesday in the completion at CHS Field.

In Wednesday’s originally scheduled game, which was played as a seven-inning contest, Toledo burst for a five-run sixth in upending the Saints 8-2.

Tuesday’s game was paused as St. Paul held a 4-3 lead with two outs in the bottom of the second. Miguel Sano had just doubled in a run to give the Saints the lead with Tim Beckham coming to the plate.

Beckham began the resumed game with a walk, and Mark Contreras struck out swinging to end the threat, as Toledo’s Nivaldo Rodriguez assumed duties on the mound for Tuesday starter Michael Mariot.

Toledo tied the game at 4 in the top of the third, as Josh Lester led off with a double and was driven in by Kerry Carpenter’s double, two batters later.

Derek Hill put Toledo ahead 5-4 in the fourth, as he tripled and scored on the same play on a throwing error by Jermaine Palacios.

Then, St. Paul bounded for three, two-run home runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 10-5 advantage.

Jake Cave’s two-run blast continued the Saints onslaught in the fourth, and Caleb Hamilton and Michael Helman added two-run shots in the fifth.

Rodriguez (3-7) was tagged for six earned runs on five hits in three innings. He struck out one, walked two, and surrendered three of the Saints’ four home runs.

Tyler Viza took the mound in the third in favor of Saints starter Cole Sands. Viza (3-0) allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.

Contreras doubled in St. Paul’s 11th run in the eighth.

Toledo scored its final run via Kody Clemens’ solo homer with one out in the ninth.

In the second game, Clemens blasted a three-run homer, his 10th of the year, to put the Mud Hens ahead 3-0 over Saints starter Ronny Henrique (1-4). The Saints (41-44) cut the score to 3-2 in the fourth on Hamilton’s two-run double.

But, the Mud Hens (43-42) pulled away in scoring five runs and batting around in the sixth inning. Jack Lopez ripped a one-out, bases loaded double, and Chris Rabago cashed in to follow with a two-run homer for Toledo’s 8-2 advantage.

The Mud Hens bullpenned the second game, with Shea Spitzbarth starting and throwing three innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts. Angel De Jesus allowed two runs, and Luis Castillo (3-1), Miguel Diaz, and Derek Law combined for 3⅓ scoreless innings.

Toledo and St. Paul will face each other at 8:07 p.m. Thursday at CHS Field.