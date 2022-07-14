ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cam Smith is more concerned with the State of Origin score than his chances at St Andrews as Aussie star says this is his best chance to win the British Open

By Stirling Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Aussie golf champion Cameron Smith believes he's in career-best shape as he aims to win The Open this weekend - but he was more concerned with how his Queensland team went in State of Origin when he fronted the media at St Andrews on Wednesday.

Smith rocked up to his press conference at 1pm Scottish time, just as Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga stepped his way over the tryline to extend the Maroons' lead to 16-12 in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQWYk_0gf28gCQ00
Cameron Smith hits a driving iron off the tee during his final practice rounds at St Andrews before the 150th Open begins 

With phone in hand to check the score, the Brisbane-born golfer said his preparation for the PGA's last major of the year was flawless, after having a hit with fellow Aussies Marc Leishmann, Adam Scott, and special practice partner Ash Barty.

'I would say this golf course probably reminds us a little bit of home. It’s really firm and really fast, which I think the Aussies really enjoy,' Smith said.

'I think I’ve played the best golf of my life this year, for sure. I love the course. I think it’s everyone’s dream growing up to win an Open at St Andrews. I don’t want to jinx myself, but I’m feeling pretty good.'

The 28-year-old got hot with the putter in hand at the Scottish Open last weekend, logging a final round 68 to reach three under par.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KM1yb_0gf28gCQ00
Smith said the Queensland 22-12 win was 'awesome' at the end of his final press conference before teeing off at 5.03pm AEST Thursday

Smith was told by reporters at the end of his interview that Queensland were up 20-12 in the closing moments of the Suncorp decider, as a late Ben Hunt intercept sealed the grudge match.

'Awesome!' replied the world No.6, whose rise through the ranks went nuclear thanks to his massive win at the Players Championship in Florida earlier this year, where he became $2.5million richer.

The wiry golfer met with his rugby league namesake, Maroons and Storm legend Cameron Smith, in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mi9Xv_0gf28gCQ00
Smith passes the footy to rugby league legend Cameron Smith in a publicity stunt for Queensland 

The two appeared in a publicity stunt where the golfer taught the former dummy half how to shape an iron shot, while the NRL player led a spiral-passing masterclass.

The brown tinges of the St Andrews fairways remind Smith of his home Wantima course in the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcMMg_0gf28gCQ00
Cameron Smith (left) hits the clubs with golfer Smith (right) back in 2017 - Smith is an avid Maroons fan and was born in Brisbane

The Jacksonville, Florida resident has fallen short of golf's biggest prize on few occasions and will look to cash in on some recent form to crack open a maiden major triumph.

Smith carded two birdies on the opening two holes of round four at the Masters this year and played himself to trail by one to the leader, Scottie Scheffler.

The Aussie crumbled under the pressure off the tee, hitting snap hooks into the trees on multiple holes, and finished tied for third at the famous Augusta National.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cELxp_0gf28gCQ00
Smith talks to his caddie during a practice round at the Masters in April this year - he struggled in the final round and finished third after a cracking three days

Jason Day was the last Australian to win a major, hitting an insane 20 under to take out the 2015 PGA Championship by three shots.

Smith tees off at 5.03pm AEST with Irish golfer Seamus Power and recent LIV golf inductee, Brooks Koepka.

Marc Leishman and Adam Scott are paired with former world no.1 Dustin Johnson and will take off down the first at 10.15pm.

Comments / 0

