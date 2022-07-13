Burlington Development Review Board: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Public Hearing Notice

New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc. (NEWSVT) is soliciting proposals from Engineering/Environmental firms to perform on-site and off-site odor complaint response evaluation and on-site random waste load inspections at our municipal solid waste disposal facility located at 21 Landfill Lane in Coventry, Vermont. This Request for Proposal aligns with an obligation within our most recent Land Use Permit to perform these activities. To qualify for this work, consultants with the firm may not be a current or former owner, officer, employee, or other such affiliate of NEWSVT or its parent company (Casella Waste Systems, Inc.) and cannot have worked on the NEWSVT Phase VI permitting project authorized by this permit either on behalf of NEWSVT or any other party to the Land Use permitting. In addition, the firm shall have staff trained in odor detection and/or landfill construction, operation, and inspection, shall have the ability to arrive at the site within 30 minutes of being notified of an odor complaint, regardless of the time of day the complaint is received. Proposals shall be due by 4:00 pm on August 12, 2022. For a complete bid package please email John Gay of NEWSVT at john.gay@casella.com or call at (802) 236-5973.

COVENTRY, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO