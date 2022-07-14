ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Protection order denied for Michigan woman weeks before murder-suicide: report

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdckB_0gf25uqd00
Tirany Savage was beginning the process of divorcing her husband and wanted a personal protection order against him. Facebook

A Michigan woman and three relatives died in an apparent triple murder-suicide after she was denied a protection order for her husband — who was among the dead, according to police and a news report.

Tirany Savage, 35, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35, were all found dead Sunday before dawn inside a home from gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said.

“All subjects involved had known relationships, and the incident is being investigated as a Murder/Suicide,” the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the many friends and family who have been devastated by this loss.”

It hasn’t been confirmed who the shooter was, but weeks before the tragic turn of events Tirany Savage filed for a personal protection order from husband Bo Eugene, according to television station WPBM. But it was denied by a judge.

She also reportedly was beginning the process of divorcing him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4Xwm_0gf25uqd00
Tirany Savage said in the protection order that her husband, Bo Eugene Savage (right), had mental health issues and recently purchased a firearm.

Tirany Savage sought the personal protection order against her husband on June 24, writing, “He has mental health issues and recently purchased a firearm and that is concerning to me,” WPBM reported, citing court documents.

“He keeps saying he is going to blow his brains out and I do not want my safety or my son’s safety in jeopardy.”

But that bid was rejected by a judge who wrote she could request a restraining order in divorce court, the outlet reported.

“Insufficient evidence of a showing of immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage. Petitioner can request a restraining order in divorce case,” the judge wrote, according to WPBM.

Tirany Savage could have requested a hearing because she was denied, but it is unclear if she made that request, according to WPBM, citing court documents.

Three days before she violently died, she filed for divorce, WPBM reported.

The judge, which NBC News says is Troy Daniel, did not return a request for comment when the news outlet contacted his election campaign Wednesday evening.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Gets 44 Years After Filming Himself Committing Arizona Mall Shooting

The self-proclaimed “incel” convicted of targeting couples in a 2020 mall shooting in Arizona has been handed the maximum sentence. Armando Hernandez, 23, will spend 44 years behind bars for the mass shooting that left several people injured, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Hernandez, who was 20 at the time of the incident, reportedly targeted couples at the Westgate Shopping Center in 2020 because he felt bullied, according to CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband

Dallas, Texas woman Jennifer Faith has been sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020. As detailed by the Department of Justice, Faith was described by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle as “pure evil” and sentenced on Tuesday for her involvement in the killing of James Faith. The 49-year-old widower maintained her innocence until February of this year, when she entered a guilty plea to avoid facing the death penalty.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime#Wpbm
Vice

A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended

A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Detroit to pay $7.5M to man who claims cops switched bullets

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Baltimore

Police identify teens killed in triple shooting near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the two teens killed in a triple shooting last week near Morgan State University as 17-year-old Julian Foster and 19-year-old Ernest Mcrea. The shooting occurred a few minutes before midnight Friday in the Hillen neighborhood, police said.Officers on patrol in the area were initially sent to the 1700 block of Argonne drive to investigate a report of a shooting, police said. There, the officers found two 17-year-old boys and Mcrea suffering from gunshot wounds.The third gunshot victim has received treatment for their injuries and is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Investigators searched the area and found evidence of a shooting in an alleyway between Argonne Drive and Ralworth Road. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy