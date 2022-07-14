ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

OSF HealthCare Saint Paul to host blood drive

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – OSF Saint Paul Medical Center will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife on Friday from Noon –...

Free Diabetic Health education program coming to Streator

STREATOR – OSF Medical Group – Family Medicine will be offering a one-hour diabetic programs hosted by Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes care and education specialist, on Wednesday, July 20, at noon at the OSF Center for Health in Streator. Lauterjung will present shopping tips while reducing sugar intake and increasing your health and savings. You can attend in person or participate virtually.
STREATOR, IL
North Central Behavioral Health Systems Extends Services in Bureau County

LASALLE – North Central Behavioral Health Systems was the recipient of two grant extensions that will support expanded mental health and substance use services in Bureau County. The additional dollars will support the expansion of the Substance Use services to the Princeton area, including inside Saint Claire OSF Medical Center.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Illinois Waterway Visitor Center returns to mask requirement

OTTAWA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reinstated mandatory mask wearing inside the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at Starved Rock Lock and Dam in Ottawa. They announced Monday that those who visit the outside viewing areas will not be required to wear a mask. The community transmission level in LaSalle County of COVID-19 was recently raised to high.
OTTAWA, IL
City of Peru welcomes 5th generation firefighter

PERU – The city of Peru welcomed its latest firefighter at Monday night’s city council meeting. Joe Ellena, a 5th generation fireman began his career at just 14 years old serving as a cadet. Ellena formerly served as a firefighter in Standard. To date, Ellena holds numerous accreditations including fire service instructor via the University of Illinois’ Fire Service Institute. He started his career with Peru on July 11th.
PERU, IL
Society
Community Level of COVID-19 rises, LaSalle County now considered a high transmission area

OTTAWA – The COVID-19 Community Level in LaSalle County is now at High, according to the LaSalle County Health Department. LaSalle joins neighboring counties like Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Livingston and Grundy. In areas where the Community Level is High, the CDC strongly recommends all residents wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings. LaSalle County Health Department encourages everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those most vulnerable in their households, workplaces, and the community. In the last week, three more individuals died from COVID related deaths in LaSalle County, bringing the total to 485 since the pandemic began.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Meet at greet for new Ladd School principal on Thursday

LADD – An informal meet and greet will take place at Ladd School on Thursday for parents and community members to get acquainted with its new principal. Mallory Ploch received her bachelor’s degree in Special Education at Illinois State University and a master’s degree at St. Xavier University and Aurora University in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership. Mallory began her career working for Livingston County Special Services Unit, Hall High School, St. Bede Academy, DePue, LaMoille, and Dalzell Schools. The informal meet and greet will take place at Ladd School from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.
LADD, IL
Rural Mendota fire destroys vacant home

MENDOTA – A fire in the pre-dawn hours Monday destroyed a vacant home in rural Mendota. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 3600 block of East 1st Road around 3 AM for a report of a structure fire called in by a neighbor. A multiple box alarm went out, bringing Arlington, Earlville, Sublette and Peru Fire Departments to assist. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MENDOTA, IL
Road closure Wednesday on Route 6 in Peru

PERU – The city of Peru has announced that a portion of Route 6 in Peru will be closed on Wednesday. Eastbound parking and traffic lanes of 5th Street, directly in front of the Westclox Building will be closed beginning at 9 am on Wednesday. The closure is expected to last 4-5 hours. Motorists can expect delays driving through the area.
PERU, IL
Firearm reported taken from parked vehicle in Streator

STREATOR – A firearm was reportedly taken from a parked vehicle in Streator on Sunday. The Streator Police Department say they were called to the 100 Block of South Sterling Street for a gun that was stolen. They say around 2 AM the parked vehicle was entered and a firearm, magazines and other accessories were taken. The incident remains under investigation.
STREATOR, IL
Mendota seeking suspect after rash of graffiti

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department are looking for an individual or individuals who have been defacing property over the last three months. Authorities say the city has spent thousands repainting portions of the viaducts, parks, and buildings. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mendota Police Department.
MENDOTA, IL
Granville man dies after lawn tractor accident

GRANVILLE – A Granville man is dead after being discovered under a lawn tractor. On Monday evening the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on West Bottom Road. When authorities arrived, they found 67-year-old Neil L. Hammerich deceased. The incident remains under investigation.
GRANVILLE, IL

