OSF HealthCare Saint Paul to host blood drive

OTTAWA – The COVID-19 Community Level in LaSalle County is now at High, according to the LaSalle County Health Department. LaSalle joins neighboring counties like Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Livingston and Grundy. In areas where the Community Level is High, the CDC strongly recommends all residents wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings. LaSalle County Health Department encourages everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those most vulnerable in their households, workplaces, and the community. In the last week, three more individuals died from COVID related deaths in LaSalle County, bringing the total to 485 since the pandemic began.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO