Monona, WI

Young Monona activist gathers community, elected officials to call for reproductive rights

By Arman Rahman
 5 days ago
MONONA, Wis. — Pro-choice protests and marches have filled the streets of America, including Madison’s state capitol, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. On Wednesday, younger voices joined the growing calls in a quiet Monona park.

At just 18 years old, Andie Piliouras freely admits, “I had no idea what Roe v. Wade was before this year.”

But the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe on June 24 — a precedent that stood since 1973 — was a harsh lesson about reproductive rights and what rights were now gone.

“I had always lived in a country in a place where I had access to abortion, I had access to contraception and I had access to bodily autonomy,” Piliouras said.

When a draft opinion first leaked in May, Piliouras led a walkout of Monona Grove High School, but she knew their work was far from over.

“Me and my friend were like, ‘We have to do it again,’” she said. “’We have to do another rally because it’s really important to stand together with a group of people that are like-minded.’”

So she planned Wednesday night’s rally at Ahuska Park in Monona.

“Every town and every city should be joining together and echoing each other’s words, and I think Monona standing up and saying stuff in support of what’s going on in Madison as well is just really important because it just garners strength,” she said.

Piliouras got a lot of voices to come — county board members, local organizations, and even state lawmakers.

“Some of the folks that are going to be here aren’t even old enough to vote yet, but they do know that when they roll up their sleeves and they put their passion behind their message that they can make a difference in our community,” said Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison).

Piliouras’ young age is not lost on her.

“It’s really important that you include all ages, and… having adults who are part of the legal system coming to speak helps ensure that our voices are getting heard when it comes to politics,” she said.

She said it’s up to her generation to never stop fighting.

“I think it’s kind of like a filibuster: when politicians do the filibuster, they keep talking until someone caves,” said Piliouras. “By continuing to rally and rally and rally, the other side is going to be the side that’s going to have to cave. They’re going to have to be the side that acknowledges that a majority of their country — 67% — support legal abortion.”

