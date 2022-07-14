Solar Bylaw Working Group

RECEIVED: 7/14/2022 at 10:59 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Announcements, Agenda Review, and Approval of 6/1/2022 Meeting Minutes. 2. Public Comment. 3. Member Reports. 4. Action and Discussion Items: Welcome to Pamela Nolan Young, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, APD Facebook Video, CSWG/7 Gen/LEAP Report, CSSJC Webpage, Implementation Team Report, and Org Chart. 5. Updates: CRESS, Department, DEI Department, Resident Oversight Board, Translation Services, and Youth Empowerment Center/BIPOC Multi-Cultural Center. 6. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 7. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 8. Adjourn.
