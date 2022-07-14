Solar Bylaw Working Group

Have you heard about Amherst's new community responder program? Directed by Earl Miller, CRESS is a new branch of public safety in town, complementing the Police Department by responding to mental health and other non-violent calls. But what's a new department without a logo? CRESS needs your vote on a logo design! Students at Amherst High School have come up with logo designs, but it's up to you to cast your vote. Join us for pizza and the CRESS logo contest. Come be a part of town history!

AMHERST, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO