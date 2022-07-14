ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Solar Bylaw Working Group

amherstma.gov
 5 days ago

REVISED: 7/12/22 at 4:04 pm. Please note: Due to changes in the suspension of Open Meeting Laws that may take place on July 15th, this...

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

Finance Committee and Town Council

REVISED: 7/17/22 at 12:30 pm. RECEIVED: 07/14/22 at 21:01 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. Public Comment. Financial model for the four major building projects. Approval of Minutes: 4/12/22, 4/26/22, 5/3/22, 5/10/22, 5/12/22, 5/17/22, 5/19/22, 5/24/22, 5/26/22, 5/31/22, 6/7/22, 6/21/22. Future meeting planning. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Planning Board

REVISED: 7/18/22 at 10:34 am. RECEIVED: 7/15/2022 at 3:23 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: MINUTES. PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD. ZONING AMENDMENT: Article 14, Temporary Zoning – Temporary Zoning regarding Permitting for Certain Uses during the COVID-19 Emergency and its Aftermath – Proposal to make permanent certain aspects of Zoning Bylaw Article 14 – Temporary Zoning. OLD BUSINESS: SUB 1989-9 – The Meadows – Definitive Subdivision Plan – Jeffrey Flower (Tofino Associates) – Hop Brook Road and Kestrel Lane – discussion about the status of subdivision roadways and infrastructure – hear from residents about issues that require resolution and discuss options; Downtown Designs Standards RFP – update; Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. NEW BUSINESS: Parking Garage Consultant – Structural analysis of Boltwood Garage – update; Pioneer Valley Planning Commission – Assessment Letter; Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Safety & Social Justice Committee

RECEIVED: 7/14/2022 at 10:59 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Announcements, Agenda Review, and Approval of 6/1/2022 Meeting Minutes. 2. Public Comment. 3. Member Reports. 4. Action and Discussion Items: Welcome to Pamela Nolan Young, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, APD Facebook Video, CSWG/7 Gen/LEAP Report, CSSJC Webpage, Implementation Team Report, and Org Chart. 5. Updates: CRESS, Department, DEI Department, Resident Oversight Board, Translation Services, and Youth Empowerment Center/BIPOC Multi-Cultural Center. 6. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 7. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 8. Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
Amherst, MA
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
amherstma.gov

Town Council

Resolutions and Proclamations: Resolution Reaffirming Support for Access to Safe and Legal Abortion in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Across the United States; Resolution Supporting Decriminalization of Plant Medicines and Prioritizing Public Health Responses; Resolution in Support of Common Sense Gun Laws and Opposing Legislation that Threatens Public Safety. Presentations...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Special Town Council Meeting: Public Forum on CPA Borrowing for ARHS Track & Field

REVISED: 7/17/22 at 11:41 am. RECEIVED: 7/14/22 at 2:16 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Forum on Appropriations Outside the Annual Budget: Community Preservation Act Borrowing Authorization for Amherst Regional High School Track and Field – Charter Sec. 5.6. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Preservation Act Grant Application Available on September 1st

The Town is excited to announce the application timeline for the upcoming round of Community Preservation Act grants. The application will be available on the Town website beginning on September 1, 2022 at https://www.amherstma.gov/3511/Propose-a-Project. The application window will run from September 1st through the end of that month. The Community...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

CRESS Logo Contest

Have you heard about Amherst's new community responder program? Directed by Earl Miller, CRESS is a new branch of public safety in town, complementing the Police Department by responding to mental health and other non-violent calls. But what's a new department without a logo? CRESS needs your vote on a logo design! Students at Amherst High School have come up with logo designs, but it's up to you to cast your vote. Join us for pizza and the CRESS logo contest. Come be a part of town history!
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Real Estate Taxes Due August 1st

Real estate taxes are due Monday, August 1, 2022. Please visit our online payment portal www.amherstma.gov/payments to pay online or contact the Treasurer/Collector’s office at (413) 259-3020 with any questions.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Tips to Beat the Heat Over the Coming Days

With the weather forecast calling for prolonged high heat this week, we wanted to share some common sense tips & reminders for dealing with excessive heat. Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle. Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20°F within 10 minutes.
AMHERST, MA

