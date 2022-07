Have you seen Peter Poulin (DOB 8/24/79)? He is on the run from a felony warrant for failure to stop as ordered by law enforcement. He was seen as recently as yesterday afternoon in Port Charlotte, and he absolutely knows that he has a warrant for his arrest and is trying to avoid police at all costs. He is a repeat offender with more than a dozen arrests under his belt already. He’s also wanted in connection with a slew of other crimes, to include three counts of grand theft auto, resisting, vehicle burglary, several counts of grand theft and one count of felony battery.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO