Amherst, MA

Elementary School Building Committee

amherstma.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 7/12/22 at 9:34 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Anser: Agenda and Overview Schematic Design Target Dates; DiNisco: Proposed Committee meeting schedule and plan for working groups with teachers/school staff; Anser/DiNisco: Comparison of Design Bid Build (DBB) and Construction Manager...

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

Jones library Building Outreach Subcommittee

RECEIVED: 7/11/2022 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Keeping Community Informed on Project; Next Outreach Events; Meeting Schedule; Topics Not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Safety & Social Justice Committee

RECEIVED: 7/14/2022 at 10:59 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call to Order: Welcome, Announcements, Agenda Review, and Approval of 6/1/2022 Meeting Minutes. 2. Public Comment. 3. Member Reports. 4. Action and Discussion Items: Welcome to Pamela Nolan Young, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, APD Facebook Video, CSWG/7 Gen/LEAP Report, CSSJC Webpage, Implementation Team Report, and Org Chart. 5. Updates: CRESS, Department, DEI Department, Resident Oversight Board, Translation Services, and Youth Empowerment Center/BIPOC Multi-Cultural Center. 6. Upcoming Agenda Items & Meeting Schedules. 7. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 8. Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Finance Committee and Town Council

REVISED: 7/17/22 at 12:30 pm. RECEIVED: 07/14/22 at 21:01 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. Public Comment. Financial model for the four major building projects. Approval of Minutes: 4/12/22, 4/26/22, 5/3/22, 5/10/22, 5/12/22, 5/17/22, 5/19/22, 5/24/22, 5/26/22, 5/31/22, 6/7/22, 6/21/22. Future meeting planning. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Preservation Act Grant Application Available on September 1st

The Town is excited to announce the application timeline for the upcoming round of Community Preservation Act grants. The application will be available on the Town website beginning on September 1, 2022 at https://www.amherstma.gov/3511/Propose-a-Project. The application window will run from September 1st through the end of that month. The Community...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

CRESS Logo Contest

Have you heard about Amherst's new community responder program? Directed by Earl Miller, CRESS is a new branch of public safety in town, complementing the Police Department by responding to mental health and other non-violent calls. But what's a new department without a logo? CRESS needs your vote on a logo design! Students at Amherst High School have come up with logo designs, but it's up to you to cast your vote. Join us for pizza and the CRESS logo contest. Come be a part of town history!
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Special Town Council Meeting: Public Forum on CPA Borrowing for ARHS Track & Field

REVISED: 7/17/22 at 11:41 am. RECEIVED: 7/14/22 at 2:16 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Forum on Appropriations Outside the Annual Budget: Community Preservation Act Borrowing Authorization for Amherst Regional High School Track and Field – Charter Sec. 5.6. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Town to Open New Dog Park

The Town of Amherst is set to open its new Dog Park on Old Belchertown Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 at 10 am. The project originates from a series of public meetings in 2015 and 2016, which led to the formation of the Dog Park Task Force in 2017.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Tips to Beat the Heat Over the Coming Days

With the weather forecast calling for prolonged high heat this week, we wanted to share some common sense tips & reminders for dealing with excessive heat. Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle. Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20°F within 10 minutes.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Magic Wings Traveling Road Show

Learn about the lifecycle and habitat of butterflies with this live, interactive demo. Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be bringing a collection of butterflies for your viewing pleasure. Grandchildren welcome! Ice cream social to follow. Advance sign up appreciated, call (413) 259-3060.
AMHERST, MA

