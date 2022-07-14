Jones Library Building Design Subcommittee

REVISED: 7/18/22 at 10:34 am. RECEIVED: 7/15/2022 at 3:23 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: MINUTES. PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD. ZONING AMENDMENT: Article 14, Temporary Zoning – Temporary Zoning regarding Permitting for Certain Uses during the COVID-19 Emergency and its Aftermath – Proposal to make permanent certain aspects of Zoning Bylaw Article 14 – Temporary Zoning. OLD BUSINESS: SUB 1989-9 – The Meadows – Definitive Subdivision Plan – Jeffrey Flower (Tofino Associates) – Hop Brook Road and Kestrel Lane – discussion about the status of subdivision roadways and infrastructure – hear from residents about issues that require resolution and discuss options; Downtown Designs Standards RFP – update; Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. NEW BUSINESS: Parking Garage Consultant – Structural analysis of Boltwood Garage – update; Pioneer Valley Planning Commission – Assessment Letter; Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting.
REVISED: 7/17/22 at 12:30 pm. RECEIVED: 07/14/22 at 21:01 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. Public Comment. Financial model for the four major building projects. Approval of Minutes: 4/12/22, 4/26/22, 5/3/22, 5/10/22, 5/12/22, 5/17/22, 5/19/22, 5/24/22, 5/26/22, 5/31/22, 6/7/22, 6/21/22. Future meeting planning. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance.
The Town is excited to announce the application timeline for the upcoming round of Community Preservation Act grants. The application will be available on the Town website beginning on September 1, 2022 at https://www.amherstma.gov/3511/Propose-a-Project. The application window will run from September 1st through the end of that month. The Community...
The Town of Amherst is set to open its new Dog Park on Old Belchertown Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 at 10 am. The project originates from a series of public meetings in 2015 and 2016, which led to the formation of the Dog Park Task Force in 2017.
Resolutions and Proclamations: Resolution Reaffirming Support for Access to Safe and Legal Abortion in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Across the United States; Resolution Supporting Decriminalization of Plant Medicines and Prioritizing Public Health Responses; Resolution in Support of Common Sense Gun Laws and Opposing Legislation that Threatens Public Safety. Presentations...
Learn about the lifecycle and habitat of butterflies with this live, interactive demo. Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be bringing a collection of butterflies for your viewing pleasure. Grandchildren welcome! Ice cream social to follow. Advance sign up appreciated, call (413) 259-3060.
With the weather forecast calling for prolonged high heat this week, we wanted to share some common sense tips & reminders for dealing with excessive heat. Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle. Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20°F within 10 minutes.
Comments / 0