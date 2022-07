With the most contagious version of coronavirus yet spreading across the country, what does that mean for COVID's incubation period and is it changing?. According to Chicago's top doctor, while much is still unfolding surrounding the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, she doesn't believe the incubation period is changing, but rather some people are staying positive for longer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 55 MINUTES AGO