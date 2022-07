Our sweet and loving sister, Debra Lou (Buntin) Ortez passed away suddenly on July 10, 2022 in Grand Junction, CO. She was born May 29, 1958 in Farmington, NM to Mary Lou Warren and James Floyd Buntin. Her early years were spent in Farmington and in Tucson, AZ. She enjoyed time spent with her grandparents Arvilla and Bert Warren in Monticello, UT. Debbie loved playing with and getting into trouble with her cousins making and throwing mud pies.

MONTICELLO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO