New York City, NY

Yankees Fans Brawled in the Stands During Extra Inning Victory Over the Mighty Cincinnati Reds

By Stephen Douglas
 5 days ago
VIDEO: Yankees fans...

Comments

PoorRichard
5d ago

Didn't these dolts know that there was a game being played behind them with the Yankees rallying from behind? Looks like the guys with their backs to the action were the losers, eh? WTF⁉️ is 🙃 in this🌍?


Joseph Paone
4d ago

When there are Yankee games in the Bronx, crimes in the Bronx drop, because they are all at the game?


Guest
5d ago

most Yankees fans don't fight with opposing teams fans there are some trouble makers most are not and I was born in the Bronx and I voted for Trump tbese are not real Yankees fans like Wric Asams


 

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations." Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to...
ANAHEIM, CA
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

Red Sox make history in blowout loss to Yankees entering the All-Star break

The Red Sox still haven't won a series against an AL East team this season. The roller coaster that was the Red Sox’ first half of the season came to an end on Sunday. Boston struggled out of the gate, going 10-19 through its first 29 games. But the team found its stride from the middle of May into June, as Boston went 20-6 to not only get above .500 but solidify itself as a playoff contender.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FOX airs shockingly insensitive promo during Yankees-Red Sox

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was a nationally-televised vehicle. The hope was the bitter rivals would pick up where they left off in Friday’s thrilling season-opener, when Boston won in improbable fashion in extra innings after the Yankees (repeatedly) failed to come through with runners in scoring position late in the game.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
FanSided

Dodgers fans take Astros hate to the next level at All-Star Futures Game

Houston Astros prospects Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown were booed by Los Angeles Dodgers fans at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase has a profound hatred for the Houston Astros. MLB investigated and declared that the Astros illegally stole signs through electronic means during the 2017 season, the very year where they won the World Series by defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Of course, there would be some bad blood carrying over for years to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback

Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again. Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.
MLB
Video: LeBron James almost breaks rim with viral dunk during Drew League game

LeBron James put on a show Saturday during his first Drew League game since 2011. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James would be a participant in the annual offseason pro-am competition on Saturday. After a disappointing 33-49 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 37-year-old did not appear to have any rust while suiting up for the MMV Cheaters in their game against the Black Pearl Elite.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 14, Red Sox 1: The Matt Carpenter Show

At this point, I’m wondering if there’s anything Matt Carpenter can’t do. The man just cannot stop bashing home runs, as a pair tonight took his season total to 13 through just 30 games. His seven RBI, plus a multi-homer game from Aaron Judge and a stellar bounce-back pitching performance by Jameson Taillon powered the Yankees to a comprehensive victory over the Red Sox, 14-1.
BOSTON, MA
