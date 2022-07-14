Three brothers charged in Hunter Hill shooting

Three brothers are in custody in connection with a shooting early Wednesday afternoon near the Exxon L&L food store in the northwestern part of the city that wounded two men, one of whom remains hospitalized, police and records said.

Daquan Lynch, 23, Jermel Lynch, 33, and Myron Lynch, 28, are charged with attempted first-degree murder of David Jordan and Kaborius Bryant by shooting into a vehicle Jordan and Bryant were in at the time, Nash County District Court records said.

Additionally, state Public Safety records said Jermel Lynch has an extensive prior history of convictions in Edgecombe County and Myron Lynch has a prior conviction in Edgecombe County.

Jordan, 29, was in critical condition and Bryant, 25, was no longer being hospitalized, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said late Wednesday night in a news release.

All parties involved in the incident are known to each other, Jackson said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s records online said Jermel Lynch is jailed under a $250,000 secured bond in the county detention center.

Daquan Lynch and Myron Lynch, in addition to being charged with attempted first-degree murder, are charged with felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, Nash County District Court records said.

Daquan Lynch and Myron Lynch are accused of attacking Yasmine Mayo by shooting a handgun into a vehicle Mayo was in as a passenger and of shooting into a vehicle Mayo, Bryant and Jordan were in, the records said.

Daquan Lynch and Myron Lynch are each jailed under a $95,000 secured bond in the county detention center, the sheriff’s office’s records online said.

All three brothers had listed the same address in the 300 block of South Discovery Street, Lt. Dirk Lehman of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told the Telegram.

All three brothers have been appointed defense counsel by the Nash County District Court. Attorney Mike Eatmon is representing Daquan Lynch, attorney Mark Osterhout is representing Jermel Lynch and attorney Richard Batts is representing Myron Lynch, the court records said.

About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday the police department’s 911 center received reports of gunfire near the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road, Jackson said Wednesday afternoon in a previous news release.

According to Jackson, all of the people involved had left the scene before officers arrived.

While investigators were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, Nash UNC Health Care told the police department two gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital, Jackson said.

The two were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, Jackson said.

A news media representative for ECU Health told the Telegram on Thursday afternoon that Jordan was transported to another hospital.

State Public Safety records said Jermel Lynch has a list of convictions in the following years for the following offenses in Edgecombe County:

In 2020 for possession with intent to sell illegal drugs.

In 2015 for larceny from a person and financial card fraud.

In 2012 for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2011 for larceny and uttering forged paper.

In 2007 for felony breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods, misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny.

In 2006 for simple assault/affray and disorderly conduct.

The records also said Myron Lynch was convicted in 2019 in Edgecombe County for possession with intent to sell illegal drugs.

The police department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.