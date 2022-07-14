ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Three brothers charged in Hunter Hill shooting

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Three brothers are in custody in connection with a shooting early Wednesday afternoon near the Exxon L&L food store in the northwestern part of the city that wounded two men, one of whom remains hospitalized, police and records said.

Daquan Lynch, 23, Jermel Lynch, 33, and Myron Lynch, 28, are charged with attempted first-degree murder of David Jordan and Kaborius Bryant by shooting into a vehicle Jordan and Bryant were in at the time, Nash County District Court records said.

Additionally, state Public Safety records said Jermel Lynch has an extensive prior history of convictions in Edgecombe County and Myron Lynch has a prior conviction in Edgecombe County.

Jordan, 29, was in critical condition and Bryant, 25, was no longer being hospitalized, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said late Wednesday night in a news release.

All parties involved in the incident are known to each other, Jackson said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s records online said Jermel Lynch is jailed under a $250,000 secured bond in the county detention center.

Daquan Lynch and Myron Lynch, in addition to being charged with attempted first-degree murder, are charged with felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, Nash County District Court records said.

Daquan Lynch and Myron Lynch are accused of attacking Yasmine Mayo by shooting a handgun into a vehicle Mayo was in as a passenger and of shooting into a vehicle Mayo, Bryant and Jordan were in, the records said.

Daquan Lynch and Myron Lynch are each jailed under a $95,000 secured bond in the county detention center, the sheriff’s office’s records online said.

All three brothers had listed the same address in the 300 block of South Discovery Street, Lt. Dirk Lehman of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office told the Telegram.

All three brothers have been appointed defense counsel by the Nash County District Court. Attorney Mike Eatmon is representing Daquan Lynch, attorney Mark Osterhout is representing Jermel Lynch and attorney Richard Batts is representing Myron Lynch, the court records said.

About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday the police department’s 911 center received reports of gunfire near the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road, Jackson said Wednesday afternoon in a previous news release.

According to Jackson, all of the people involved had left the scene before officers arrived.

While investigators were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, Nash UNC Health Care told the police department two gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital, Jackson said.

The two were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, Jackson said.

A news media representative for ECU Health told the Telegram on Thursday afternoon that Jordan was transported to another hospital.

State Public Safety records said Jermel Lynch has a list of convictions in the following years for the following offenses in Edgecombe County:

  • In 2020 for possession with intent to sell illegal drugs.
  • In 2015 for larceny from a person and financial card fraud.
  • In 2012 for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • In 2011 for larceny and uttering forged paper.
  • In 2007 for felony breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods, misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny.
  • In 2006 for simple assault/affray and disorderly conduct.

The records also said Myron Lynch was convicted in 2019 in Edgecombe County for possession with intent to sell illegal drugs.

The police department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Two men charged in Edgecombe Co. theft case

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in a case of breaking and entering and theft in Edgecombe County. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Scott and John Scott have both been located and charged. Deputies say on July 6th, they responded to Threatt Plumbing,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Suspect arrested for 6 armed robberies in 10 days in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Durham Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies. Durham police investigators arrested Christian Davis, 29, for the six robberies that happened over the last two weeks in the city. Three of those robberies occurred on the same day. The armed robberies happened:
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nash County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Edgecombe County, NC
County
Nash County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Edgecombe County man accused of shooting uncle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges that he shot his uncle last weekend. Edgecombe County deputies said Shaikevyis Hopkins was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Deputies said the shooting happened on July 9th. Hopkins was...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WDTN

9-year-old leads troopers on chase in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scary situation in Knightdale had a relatively happy ending on Thursday after police say a 9-year-old boy led them on a short chase after taking his sister’s car. While it was technically a police chase, police say it wasn’t what you would imagine.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Jackson
Person
Hunter Hill
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to seven years in prison for drug and firearm charges

Jason Patterson, 29, of Raleigh, was sentenced July 6, 2022 to 84 months in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Patterson pleaded guilty to the charges on February 16, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Exxon L L#District Court#Cpl
WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
WTKR News 3

Police search for man, vehicle involved in Edenton shooting

EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a recent shooting. On Thursday around 5:55 pm., a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paradise Road. Police now need the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured below...
EDENTON, NC
WRAL News

5 gunshot wounds, 4 days, 3 shootings: Rocky Mount police say ongoing feud could be driving surge in gun violence

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Five men have been injured in three Rocky Mount shootings since Tuesday connected to an ongoing feud, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. The first shooting took place on Tuesday in the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue. That injured two men. Then on Wednesday, two men were shot near L&L Food Store at the 3500 block of Hunter Hill Road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after a head-on collision just outside of Dover. Jones County officials say EMS were dispatched to Highway 70 near the Tilghman Road area around 7:30 Sunday night. The condition of the victim flown out from the scene is...
JONES COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Improved drainage project to impact Goldsboro drivers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A drainage project will impact drivers in Goldsboro. The project for improving drainage impact Rosewood Road at four different locations. According to officials, the four locations are “between Oakland Church Road and N.C. 581 west of Goldsboro.”. Crews will be replacing crossline pipes, and this will...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after train crash in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Saturday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Durham. Police said it happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said no one on the train was hurt, but...
DURHAM, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
1K+
Followers
918
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy