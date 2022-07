Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he was ending his campaign for Congress in the newly reconfigured 10th District. "It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!" he said in a tweet.

