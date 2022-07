A portion of 190 in Daviess County is closed through Wednesday and a portion of Route BB in Sullivan County will be narrowed to a single lane soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation says Highway 190 is closed at the railroad bridge near Route V due to a broken beam on the bridge. Union Pacific railroad says a recent inspection revealed the broken, requiring the closure of the road. Crews hope to have all repairs made and the road reopened by the end of the day Wednesday.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO