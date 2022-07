Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Every so often (and for some more than others), we struggle to fall asleep. And because nothing is more frustrating than tossing and turning, we did some digging into how long it should actually take to doze off, plus expert-backed tips for falling asleep fast the next time you need 'em.

11 DAYS AGO