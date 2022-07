As one principal exits Pelahatchie High School, a new principal must take their place. For many students, faculty and staff, the new principal is one that has a familiar face. Voncille Anderson is a 27-year educator who has 21 collective years at Pelahatchie High School alone. She will be joining Pelahatchie once again as the incoming high school principal beginning this fall.

PELAHATCHIE, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO